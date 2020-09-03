A mandate to wear face coverings to help slow the spread of COVID-19 went into effect Thursday morning in Custer County. Lemhi County has been under a similar rule for several weeks.
Eastern Idaho Public Health's board members adopted and immediately implemented the order at their Thursday meeting.
Custer County Commissioner Wayne Butts abstained from the vote. He did not say why.
"It just seems like they don't really care. I think the mentality is herd immunity is what it's going to take, just like they do with the livestock," Butts said before the vote. "I think the ones in our community that are wearing masks are the ones that are gonna wear masks. I don't think that even with an order, you're gonna get any new ones wearing masks, which could be unfortunate. We all want to see our schools stay open but it seems we don't want to practice safe distancing and things that allow us to do that."
When counties reach the moderate risk level, the health board mandates masks and restricts events. The mandates apply to schools. After the mandates are in place for two weeks, the board's plan says it can lift the mandates if the county has been below the moderate risk threshold for the last week.
Custer County has exceeded the health district's established threshold of 15 active cases per 10,000 residents for three consecutive days, which triggered the advancement on the risk level chart. The Census Bureau reports 4,315 residents of Custer County. Four more cases of the virus were confirmed in Custer County on Wednesday, bringing the count to 39, which includes 32 confirmed cases and 7 probable cases. Sixteen of the cases are active.
Lemhi County's tally increased this week as well, to 72 total cases. And Butte County is now at 13 cases. Across Idaho, 32,664 cases are confirmed and 372 people have died from coronavirus, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
Mackay schools Superintendent Susan Buescher said Mackay will return to holding in-person classes four days a week when Custer County returns to the minimal risk level.
The order says all people must wear masks in public when they can't physcially distance from people they don't live with. The health order also restricts attendance at public events. Events must allow 28 square feet for every attendee. People who violate the mandate face up to $300 in fines and six months in jail.
The full order can be viewed at https://eiph.idaho.gov/Home/Hot%20Topics/Coronavirus/Orders/EIPH%20Order%20of%20Restriction_Custer_Final_9-03-20.pdf.
The health district order requires that cities in Custer County and the county post the order on their websites and in their buildings, but as of early Thursday afternoon the order wasn't on any of the websites.