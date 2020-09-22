The first death in Custer County from the coronavirus was reported Sept. 21.
Eastern Idaho Public Health officials said a woman in her 90s died from the virus.
At the end of the day Tuesday, Sept. 22, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 59 cases of the virus in Custer County, including 2 active cases. The county remains in the moderate-risk category, until at least after the Thursday, Sept. 24 health district board meeting. The number of active cases must remain below 7 for seven straight days to be dropped back to the minimal-risk category, which looks promising.
Custer reported its first case on March 25; the second on March 30; numbers three, four and five on June 24, 25 and 27; one more on July 11; another on July 25, two on Aug. 5, one on Aug. 11, three on Aug. 18, one on Aug. 26, 10 on Aug. 27, two on Aug. 28, one on Aug. 31, one on Sept. 1, five on Sept. 2, one on Sept. 3, one on Sept. 4, one on Sept. 10, nine on Sept. 11 and one on Sept. 17. Not all the cases are accounted for on the health district website.
The virus count continues to grow in neighboring Lemhi and Butte counties. Lemhi has 84 reported cases, with 10 active cases on Sept. 22, according to Eastern Idaho Public Health. The state counts 79 cases in Lemhi County. It is in the minimal risk category. Butte's tally is 27 total cases, including three active cases, according to Southeastern Idaho Public Health and the state health department. It is in the high-risk category.
Idaho’s death toll from COVID-19 now stands at 451 and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare counts 38,347 cases as confirmed or probable. Idaho recorded death No. 100 on July 9. The first death was reported March 22, after the first two cases of the virus in the state were confirmed on March 13. Death No. 200 came on Aug. 3. No. 250 was reported on Aug. 13. No. 300 was hit on Aug. 21 and No. 400 was exceeded on Sept. 9.
Of the statewide total, 20,674 patients have recovered and 1,740 were ever hospitalized, including 447 patients who were in intensive care units. Health care workers account for 2,605 of the confirmed cases. Three cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children have been confirmed. Across the state, 292,159 tests have been administered.
Ada County continues to have the highest death and case counts — 146, with 12,455 cases. Canyon County has 100 deaths and 7,973 cases. Kootenai County’s tally is 2,517 cases and 35 deaths. Bonneville County's count increased to 2,505 and 16 deaths. Twin Falls County reports 2,090 cases and 35 deaths.
Bannock County has 922 cases and 4 deaths. Payette has 839 cases and 7 deaths. Bingham County reports 822 cases and 10 deaths. Jerome County has 733 cases and 7 deaths. Cassia County stands at 650 confirmed cases and 5 deaths. In Blaine County, 641 people have been confirmed with the virus and 6 people have died. Minidoka County has 637 cases and 7 deaths.
Madison County jumped by more than 100 cases in six days to stand at 547 cases and 1 death. Jefferson County is at 504 cases and 1 death. Nez Perce County stands at 413 cases and 24 deaths. Washington County reports 342 cases and 5 deaths. Latah County reports 335 cases. Elmore County has 326 cases and 3 deaths. Owyhee County is at 324 cases and 5 deaths.
Bonner County jumped to 270 cases. In Gem County, the total is 291 cases and 2 deaths. Gooding County reports 265 cases and 1 death. Shoshone stands at 214 cases and 18 deaths. Power County reports 210 cases and 1 death.
The tally in Idaho County is 184 cases. Fremont increased to 171 cases and 3 deaths. Teton County has 146 cases. Benewah is at 137 cases and 3 deaths.
Coming in with fewer than 100 confirmed cases are Franklin and Caribou counties, each with 97. Valley and Lincoln counties each have 87 cases. One death has been reported in Valley County. Lemhi County has 79 cases. Boise is at 67 cases and 1 death. Custer County reports 59 cases and 1 death. Boundary County stands at 56 cases and 1 death. In Clearwater County, the tally is 38 cases. Bear Lake County reports 37 cases and 1 death. Clark County has 32 cases.
Adams County has 28 cases and 1 death. Butte County's total is 27 cases. Oneida County has 23 cases. Camas County reports 21 cases. Lewis County now stands at 14 cases.
Idaho health officials count only residents of a county who test positive, not visitors to any county or the state. People who get tested in one county and live in another county show up on the tally of their home county.
Many businesses throughout the state including Best Western hotels, Verizon, Walmart, Kohl's, Costco, Home Depot, Target, Lowe's, CVS, Apple, Best Buy, Dollar General, Starbucks, Kroger, Macy's and Dollar Tree stores, and The Challis Messenger and its sister Adams Publishing Group newspapers, require masks be worn inside their buildings.
In East Idaho, people may call the coronavirus hotline at 208-522-0310 or 855-533-3160 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have questions about the virus answered. Emails may be sent to COVIDQuestions@eiph.idaho.gov. The state health department’s COVID-19 hotline number is 888-330-3010. A separate hotline for people feeling stressed by COVID-19 has also been set up. People can call or text 986-867-1073 or toll-free 866-947-5186 to get assistance finding help for their particular issues.
The health department recommends wearing masks and maintaining at least 6 feet distance from other people. It suggests not attending large gatherings. People are reminded to frequently disinfect areas that are commonly touched and to wash their hands often for at least 20 seconds.