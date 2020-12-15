A second Custer County resident has died from COVID-19, officials with Eastern Idaho Health reported Tuesday evening.
A man in his 80s died from the virus Tuesday, along with five other people in the district on Tuesday.
Custer County has had 185 total confirmed cases, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, of which 9 are active cases. Six new cases were reported Tuesday in Custer County. Custer County is in the moderate-risk category for transmission. Lemhi County has eight active cases from its total of 449 cases. Nine Lemhi County residents have died from the virus. It is also listed in the moderate risk for transmission category. Butte County's tally stood at 11 active cases on Tuesday, according to Southeastern Idaho Public Health, with 146 total cases. It's in the high-risk category, as is every county in that health district.
Statewide, the death count on Tuesday evening was 1,214 and 124,019 cases have been confirmed, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
The first death in Idaho was reported March 22, after the first two cases of the virus in the state were confirmed on March 13. Idaho recorded death No. 100 on July 9. Death No. 200 came on Aug. 3. No. 300 was hit on Aug. 21. No. 400 was exceeded on Sept. 9, No. 500 came on Oct. 7. No. 600 came Oct. 29. No. 700 was surpassed on Nov. 10, before No. 800 was topped Nov. 18; 900 exceeded on Nov. 27 and 1,000 topped on Dec. 3.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported Tuesday that 789,794 tests have been conducted on 511,544 people in Idaho.
Of the total count, health department officials report 48,070 people have recovered from the virus while 4,908 were ever hospitalized, including 895 who spent time in intensive care units. The number of health care workers infected with COVID now stands at 5,995 And, seven children have been confirmed with cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome. Another 6,296 people are classified as asymptomatic in Idaho.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little moved the state back to Stage 2 of the reopening plan in early November as numbers continue to skyrocket daily across the state, stretching the resources of health care facilities. In Stage 2, gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited, except for religious or political groups and schools. No businesses are required to close in Stage 2, but bars and restaurants must require patrons to remain seated at least 6 feet apart.
Custer reported its first case on March 25; the second on March 30; numbers three, four and five on June 24, 25 and 27; one more on July 11; another on July 25, two on Aug. 5, one on Aug. 11, three on Aug. 18, one on Aug. 26, 10 on Aug. 27, two on Aug. 28, one on Aug. 31, one on Sept. 1, five on Sept. 2, one on Sept. 3, one on Sept. 4, one on Sept. 10, nine on Sept. 11, one on Sept. 17, two on Sept. 21, three on Sept. 24, one on Sept. 25, two on Sept. 26, two on Sept. 29; three on Sept. 30; one on Oct. 2, two on Oct. 6; three on Oct. 7; two on Oct. 9; one on Oct. 10; two on Oct. 13; seven on Oct. 14; two on Oct. 15; one on Oct. 16; one on Oct. 17; one on Oct. 22; one on Oct. 24; one on Oct. 28; one on Oct. 31; two on Nov. 1; one on Nov. 3; two on Nov. 4; two on Nov. 5; five on Nov. 10; two on Nov. 11; seven on Nov. 12; one on Nov. 13; one on Nov. 14; one on Nov. 16; six on Nov. 18; three on Nov. 19; one on Nov. 21; three on Nov. 21; two on Nov. 23; two on Nov. 24; three on Nov. 25; four on Dec. 1; three on Dec. 5; three on Dec. 7; seven on Dec. 8; two on Dec. 9; four on Dec. 10; one on Dec. 12 and six on Dec. 15. Not all the cases are accounted for on the health district website.
Ada County continues to have the highest death and case counts — 295, with 32,184 cases. Canyon County has 184 deaths and 18,511 cases. Kootenai County moved into the third spot with 10,352 cases and 102 deaths.
Bonneville County reports 9,366 cases and 95 deaths. Twenty deaths have occurred in Bonneville County in 11 days. Twin Falls County reports 7,481 cases and 107 deaths. Bannock County has 5,675 cases and 47 deaths. Madison County has 4,937 cases and 10 deaths. Bingham County has 3,328 cases and 34 deaths.
Nez Perce County has 2,743 cases and 41 deaths. Cassia County reports 2,377 cases and 20 deaths. Jerome County has 2,105 cases and 15 deaths. Latah County reports 2,003 cases and 3 deaths.
In Minidoka County the tally is 1,898 cases and 21 deaths. Jefferson County reports 1,884 cases and 13 deaths. Payette has 1,882 cases and 20 deaths. In Blaine County, 1,494 people have been confirmed with the virus and 10 people have died. Bonner County has 1,444 cases and 11 deaths. Gem County stands at 1,284 cases and 12 deaths. In Elmore County, 1,111 cases have been confirmed and 8 people have died. The count in Gooding County is 1,085 with 14 deaths.
Idaho County has 888 cases and 15 deaths. Washington County reports 885 cases and 14 deaths. In Fremont County, the tally is 831 cases and 12 deaths. Franklin tallies 829 cases and 8 deaths. Owyhee County is at 820 cases and 18 deaths.
Clearwater County reports 757 cases and 4 deaths. Shoshone County has 674 cases and 23 deaths. In Teton County, there are 635 cases and 2 deaths. Power County has 513 cases and 4 deaths. Caribou County has 477 cases and 11 deaths. In Lemhi County, there have been 449 confirmed cases and 9 deaths. Boundary stands at 444 cases and 5 deaths. Lincoln's count is 412 cases and 8 deaths.
Valley County reports 346 cases and 1 death. Benewah is at 337 cases and 4 deaths. In Lewis County, the count is 305 cases and 5 deaths. Bear Lake County has 236 cases and 2 deaths. Oneida County has 228 cases. Boise County stands at 210 cases and 2 deaths. Custer County has 185 cases and 2 deaths. Adams County reports 155 cases and 3 deaths. In Butte County, 146 cases are confirmed.
Just two counties have fewer than 100 cases reported. Camas County has 56 cases and Clark County stands at 53 cases.
Idaho health officials count only residents of a county who test positive, not visitors to any county or the state. People who get tested in one county and live in another county show up on the tally of their home county.
At the end of the day Tuesday, the death count from the virus in the United States stood at 300,032 people. A total of 16,317,892 Americans have tested positive for the virus.
In East Idaho, people may call the coronavirus hotline at 208-522-0310 or 855-533-3160 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have questions about the virus answered. Emails may be sent to COVIDQuestions@eiph.idaho.gov. The state health department’s COVID-19 hotline number is 888-330-3010. A separate hotline for people feeling stressed by COVID-19 has also been set up. People can call or text 986-867-1073 or toll-free 866-947-5186 to get assistance finding help for their particular issues.
Health officials agree people should wear masks, maintain at least 6 feet distance from other people who don't live in the same home and not gather in groups of more than 10 people. People are reminded to frequently disinfect areas that are commonly touched and to wash their hands often for at least 20 seconds.