A Custer County man in his 70s died from the coronavirus Thursday, the Eastern Idaho Public Health department reported Thursday evening.
It is the third reported death for Custer County since the pandemic began.
At the end of the day Thursday, Custer County had three active cases and was back in the moderate-risk for transmission category. To date, Custer County has had 218 total virus cases.
At the end of the day Thursday, Idaho's death count from the virus had climbed to 1,654. So far, 158,200 cases have been confirmed in the state.