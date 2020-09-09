Custer County remains in the moderate risk category for transmission of COVID-19, although the number of active cases had dropped to 6 on Wednesday, Sept. 9.
The county's total count is listed as 44 by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and 42 by Eastern Idaho Public Health. The active count is what moved the county into the higher risk level. The county will remain at that level until at least Sept. 17, when the public health board will review numbers. The higher risk listing means a mask mandate is in place in the county and public gatherings are restricted in size.
Custer reported its first case on March 25; the second on March 30; numbers three, four and five on June 24, 25 and 27; one more on July 11; another on July 25, two on Aug. 5, one on Aug. 11, three on Aug. 18, one on Aug. 26, 10 on Aug. 27, two on Aug. 28, one on Aug. 31, one on Sept. 1, five on Sept. 2 and one on Sept. 3. Not all the cases are accounted for on the health district website.
The virus count continues to grow in neighboring Lemhi and Butte counties. Lemhi had 73 reported cases, with five active cases on Sept. 9, according to Eastern Idaho Public Health. The state counts 71 cases in Lemhi County. It is in the minimal risk category. Butte's tally is 28 total cases, including 7 active cases, according to Southeastern Idaho Public Health. The state health department reports 24 cases in Butte County. It is in the high-risk category.
Idaho’s death toll from COVID-19 now stands at 406 and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare counts 34,310 cases as confirmed or probable. Idaho recorded death No. 100 on July 9. The first death was reported March 22, after the first two cases of the virus in the state were confirmed on March 13. Death No. 200 came on Aug. 3. No. 250 was reported on Aug. 13. No. 300 was hit on Aug. 21 and No. 400 was exceeded on Sept. 9.
Of the statewide total, 17,304 patients have recovered and 1,536 were ever hospitalized, including 406 patients who were in intensive care units. Health care workers account for 2,267 of the confirmed cases. Across the state, 269,542 tests have been administered.
Ada County continues to have the highest death and case counts — 138, with 11,750 cases. Canyon County has 88 deaths and 7,575 cases. Kootenai County’s tally is 2,302 cases and 31 deaths. Bonneville County's count increased to 2,025 and 13 deaths. Twin Falls County reports 1,818 cases and 35 deaths.
Payette has 750 cases and 4 deaths. Bannock County reports 709 cases and 4 deaths. Jerome County has 651 cases and 6 deaths. In Blaine County, 608 people have been confirmed with the virus and 6 people have died.
Cassia County now has 592 confirmed cases and 5 deaths. Minidoka County has 574 cases and 6 deaths. Bingham County stands at 549 cases and 9 deaths. Jefferson County is at 382 cases and 1 death. Nez Perce County stands at 350 cases and 19 deaths. Owyhee County is at 316 cases and 5 deaths. Washington County's toll increased to 311 cases and 4 deaths. Elmore County has 303 cases and 3 deaths. Madison has 300 cases.
Latah stands at 265 cases. Gooding County reports 245 cases and 1 death. Gem County has 244 cases and 2 deaths. Bonner County is at 234 cases. Shoshone stands at 206 cases and 17 deaths. Power County reports 146 cases. Teton County has 135 cases. Fremont is at 129 cases and 3 deaths. Benewah is at 123 cases and 2 deaths.
Valley County has 86 cases and 1 death. Lincoln's count is 74. Boise is at 62 cases and 1 death, Franklin has 61 cases. Idaho County has 50 cases.
Caribou County stands at 46 cases. Boundary County is at 45 cases and 1 death. Bear Lake County now has 31 cases. Clearwater reports 27 cases. Adams County stands at 26 cases and 1 death. Clark has 23. Oneida County is at 22. Lewis has 11 cases. Camas is the only county in single digits, with 4.
Idaho health officials count only residents of a county who test positive, not visitors to any county or the state. People who get tested in one county and live in another county show up on the tally of their home county.
Several Idaho cities, including Stanley, Hailey, Victor, McCall, Ketchum, Boise, Moscow and Driggs, along with Custer, Butte, Blaine, Clark, Jefferson, Ada, Bonneville, Fremont and Kootenai counties, have laws or health department orders which require masks be worn in public if physical distancing can’t be maintained. More than half of all Idahoans live in a city or county where masks are mandated.
Many businesses throughout the state including Best Western hotels, Verizon, Walmart, Kohl's, Costco, Home Depot, Target, Lowe's, CVS, Apple, Best Buy, Dollar General, Starbucks, Kroger, Macy's and Dollar Tree stores, and The Challis Messenger and its sister Adams Publishing Group newspapers, require masks be worn inside their buildings.
In East Idaho, people may call the coronavirus hotline at 208-522-0310 or 855-533-3160 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have questions about the virus answered. Emails may be sent to COVIDQuestions@eiph.idaho.gov. The state health department’s COVID-19 hotline number is 888-330-3010. A separate hotline for people feeling stressed by COVID-19 has also been set up. People can call or text 986-867-1073 or toll-free 866-947-5186 to get assistance finding help for their particular issues.
The health department recommends wearing masks and maintaining at least 6 feet distance from other people. It suggests not attending large gatherings. People are reminded to frequently disinfect areas that are commonly touched and to wash their hands often for at least 20 seconds.