In nine days, Custer County's total reported number of cases of coronavirus almost doubled, according to data from Eastern Idaho Public Health.
When numbers were released the evening of Thursday, Aug. 27, Custer County stood at 29 total cases, including 12 active cases. Ten of those cases were reported Thursday. The county remains in the minimal risk category.
Custer reported its first case on March 25; the second on March 30; numbers three, four and five on June 24, 25 and 27; one more on July 11; another on July 25, two on Aug. 5, one on Aug. 11, three on Aug. 18, one on Aug. 26 and 10 on Aug. 27. Not all the cases are accounted for on the health district website.
At the same time, the virus count continues to grow in neighboring Lemhi and Butte counties. Lemhi has 69 reported cases, with six active cases on Aug. 27. Butte's tally is seven total cases.
Idaho’s death toll from COVID-19 now stands at 343 and the health department counts 31,122 cases as confirmed or probable. Idaho recorded death No. 100 on July 9. The first death was reported March 22, after the first two cases of the virus in the state were confirmed on March 13. Death No. 200 came on Aug. 3. No. 250 was reported on Aug. 13 and No. 300 was hit on Aug. 21.
Of the statewide total, 13,928 patients have recovered and 1,328 are hospitalized, including 366 in intensive care units. Health care workers account for 1,952 of the confirmed cases. Across the state, 246,906 tests have been administered.
Ada County continues to have the highest death and case counts — 118, with 10,930 cases. Canyon County has 73 deaths and 7,004 cases. Kootenai County’s tally is 2,150 cases and 29 deaths. Bonneville County's count increased to 1,647 and 9 deaths. Twin Falls County reports 1,640 cases and 34 deaths.
Payette jumped high on the list, with 628 cases and 4 deaths. In Blaine County, 601 people have been confirmed with the virus and 6 people have died.
Bannock County reports 598 cases and 2 deaths. Jerome County has 589 cases and 6 deaths. Cassia County now has 578 confirmed cases and 3 deaths. Minidoka County has 547 cases and 2 deaths. Bingham County jumped to 432 cases and 5 deaths. Jefferson County jumped to 336 cases and 1 death. Owyhee County is at 296 cases and 5 deaths.
Nez Perce County stands at 274 cases and 19 deaths. Elmore County also has 274 cases and 3 deaths. In Washington County, the tally grew to 263 cases and 4 deaths. Madison County is at 229 cases. Latah has 225 cases. Gooding County reports 215 cases and 1 death. Bonner County is at 207 cases and Gem County has 206 cases.
Shoshone stands at 193 cases and 12 deaths. Eight deaths occurred there in the last 9 days. Teton County grew to 122 cases. Benewah is at 109 cases and 1 death. Fremont has 107 cases and 1 death. Power County has 105 cases.
Valley County has 80 cases and 1 death. Lemhi County has 69 cases, Lincoln is at 67 and Boise County has 60 cases and 1 death. Franklin County has 55 cases. Boundary County is at 43, Idaho County has 40 and Caribou County has 39. Bear Lake County now has 30 cases. Adams County stands at 25 cases. Clearwater County grew to 20 cases, as did Oneida County. Clark has 18 cases. Single-digit counts are shown in Lewis with 9, Butte with 7 and Camas with 3.
Idaho health officials count only residents of a county who test positive, not visitors to any county or the state. People who get tested in one county and live in another county show up on the tally of their home county.
Several Idaho cities, including Stanley, Hailey, Victor, McCall, Ketchum, Boise, Moscow and Driggs, along with Lemhi, Blaine, Clark, Jefferson, Ada, Bonneville, Fremont and Kootenai counties, have laws or health department orders which require masks be worn in public if physical distancing can’t be maintained. More than half of all Idahoans live in a city or county where masks are mandated. Restrictions on group gatherings are in place in parts of Idaho, including Lemhi County.
Many businesses throughout the state including Best Western hotels, Walmart, Costco, Target, CVS, Apple, Best Buy, Starbucks and Kroger stores, and The Challis Messenger and its sister Adams Publishing Group newspapers, require masks be worn inside their buildings.
The United States reports 5.8 million cases of the virus and 178,998 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In East Idaho, people may call the coronavirus hotline at 208-522-0310 or 855-533-3160 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have questions about the virus answered. Emails may be sent to COVIDQuestions@eiph.idaho.gov. The state health department’s COVID-19 hotline number is 888-330-3010.
The health department recommends wearing masks and maintaining at least 6 feet distance from other people. It suggests not attending large gatherings. People are reminded to frequently disinfect areas that are commonly touched and to wash their hands often for at least 20 seconds.