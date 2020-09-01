Custer County’s coronavirus count had increased to 36 when numbers were tallied by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare the evening of Monday, Aug. 31.
Four cases were reported Monday, after one more case was reported Saturday. Seventeen cases are listed as active by Eastern Idaho Public Health officials. The county remains in the minimal risk category.
Custer reported its first case on March 25; the second on March 30; numbers three, four and five on June 24, 25 and 27; one more on July 11; another on July 21, two on Aug. 5, one on Aug. 11, one on Aug. 17, four on Aug. 18, one on Aug. 20, one on Aug. 21, two on Aug. 26, 10 on Aug. 28, one on Aug. 29 and four on Aug. 31. Not all the cases are accounted for on the health district website.
The virus count continues to grow in neighboring Lemhi and Butte counties. Lemhi had 70 reported cases, with six active cases on Aug. 31. Butte’s tally is 11 total cases.
Idaho’s death toll from COVID-19 stood at 359 and the state health department counted 31,867 cases as confirmed or probable on Sunday evening. Idaho recorded death No. 100 on July 9. The first death was reported March 22, after the first two cases of the virus in the state were confirmed on March 13. Death No. 200 came on Aug. 3. No. 250 was reported on Aug. 13 and No. 300 was hit on Aug. 21.
Of the statewide total, 14,712 patients have recovered and 1,369 are hospitalized, including 375 in intensive care units. Health care workers account for 2,047 of the confirmed cases. Across the state, 293,702 tests had been administered by Monday.
Idaho health officials count only residents of a county who test positive in that county’s numbers, not visitors to any county or the state. People who get tested in one county and live in another county show up on the tally of their home county.
Several Idaho cities, including Stanley, Hailey, Victor, McCall, Ketchum, Boise, Moscow and Driggs, along with Lemhi, Blaine, Clark, Jefferson, Ada, Bonneville, Fremont and Kootenai counties, have laws or health department orders which require masks be worn in public if physical distancing can’t be maintained. More than half of all Idahoans live in a city or county where masks are mandated. Restrictions on group gatherings are in place in parts of Idaho, including Lemhi County.
Many businesses throughout the state including Best Western hotels, Walmart, Costco, Target, CVS, Apple, Best Buy, Starbucks, Dollar Tree and Kroger stores, and The Challis Messenger and its sister Adams Publishing Group newspapers, require masks be worn inside their buildings.
In East Idaho, people may call the coronavirus hotline at 208-522-0310 or 855-533-3160 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have questions about the virus answered. Emails may be sent to COVIDQuestions@eiph.idaho.gov. The state health department’s COVID-19 hotline number is 888-330-3010. People who feel stressed out because of coronavirus may call 986-867-1073 or 866-947-5186.