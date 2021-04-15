A week after COVID-19 vaccines became available to all Idahoans 16 and older, the vaccination rates in Custer, Lemhi and Butte counties exceeded 25 percent.
On April 12, according to www.coronavirus.idaho.gov, 25.49 percent of Custer County residents had been fully vaccinated. In Lemhi County the number is 27.04 percent and in Butte County, it’s 26.61 percent.
The percentages are higher for people who have received at least one shot in a two-dose series. Some 36.37 percent of Custer residents have received one injection. In Lemhi and Butte, the numbers are 36.96 percent and 34.94 percent, respectively.
The goal is to get 80 percent of Idaho residents vaccinated as soon as possible, according to Eastern Idaho Public Health’s Mimi Taylor. Taylor admitted it’s an idealistic goal, because health officials realize the controversy around vaccines will discourage some people from getting their shots.
When vaccines first became available in Idaho, Taylor said the goal was to focus on people who needed them most, like the elderly and people with pre-existing health conditions that made them more susceptible to the virus. Now that vaccines are more widely available, Taylor said it’s become a matter of changing hearts and minds.
There are people who without question will get vaccinated. And, there are people who oppose COVID-19 vaccines for many reasons and don’t want to be vaccinated.
“There’s just a certain amount of people that don’t like being told what to do, and that’s OK,” Taylor said. She’s hopeful that people who don’t get the vaccine at least will keep up with safety measures designed to prevent the spread of the virus.
The current goal is to convince the large group between the fringes to get vaccinated as soon as possible, Taylor said. Many of these people want to get their shots but lack the urgency to take care of it soon.
To get more people signed up for vaccines, health district officials are putting out as much information about the vaccines as they can. They want people to know the vaccines have been tested and are safe and information that contradicts that is inaccurate. If people get vaccinated, Idaho can return to its pre-pandemic days, Taylor said.
As of April 12, Idaho had a vaccination rate of 24.6 percent with 37 percent of state residents having received at least one dose. A breakdown by county follows.
n Ada — 30% fully vaccinated, 45% one dose
n Adams — 22% fully vaccinated, 34% one dose
n Bannock — 25% fully vaccinated, 38% one dose
n Bear Lake — 27% fully vaccinated, 33% one dose
n Benewah — 28% fully vaccinated, 35% one dose
n Bingham — 22% fully vaccinated, 32% one dose
n Blaine — 41% fully vaccinated, 62% one dose
n Boise — 17% fully vaccinated, 23% one dose
n Bonner — 25% fully vaccinated, 34% one dose
n Bonneville — 25% fully vaccinated, 37% one dose
n Boundary — 20% fully vaccinated, 27% one dose
n Camas — 31% fully vaccinated, 35% one dose
n Canyon — 19% fully vaccinated, 29% one dose
n Caribou — 20% fully vaccinated, 29% one dose
n Cassia — 17% fully vaccinated, 24% one dose
n Clark — 16% fully vaccinated, 31% one dose
n Clearwater — 20% fully vaccinated, 30% one dose
n Elmore — 16% fully vaccinated, 24% one dose
n Franklin — 20% fully vaccinated, 29% one dose
n Fremont — 20% fully vaccinated, 31% one dose
n Gem — 20% fully vaccinated, 29% one dose
n Gooding — 20% fully vaccinated, 29% one dose
n Idaho — 18% fully vaccinated, 24% one dose
n Jefferson — 19% fully vaccinated, 29% one dose
n Jerome — 19% fully vaccinated, 29% one dose
n Kootenai — 25% fully vaccinated, 35% one dose
n Latah — 24% fully vaccinated, 40% one dose
n Lewis — 28% fully vaccinated, 35% one dose
n Lincoln — 19% fully vaccinated, 28% one dose
n Madison — 16% fully vaccinated, 25% one dose
n Minidoka — 18% fully vaccinated, 26% one dose
n Nez Perce — 22% fully vaccinated, 30% one dose
n Oneida — 26% fully vaccinated, 32% one dose
n Owyhee — 15% fully vaccinated, 21% one dose
n Payette — 18% fully vaccinated, 24% one dose
n Power — 28% fully vaccinated, 41% one dose
n Shoshone — 28% fully vaccinated, 35% one dose
n Teton — 23% fully vaccinated, 39% one dose
n Twin Falls — 22% fully vaccinated, 33% one dose
n Valley — 32% fully vaccinated, 49% one dose
n Washington — 20% fully vaccinated, 31% one dose