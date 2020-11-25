Custer County was returned to the moderate-risk category for COVID-19, which means a face covering mandate is again in effect, after Eastern Idaho Public Health board members met Nov. 19.
“We find ourselves at a point of COVID activity increasing again in Custer County for the past nine days, specifically in Stanley and Challis,” Director Geri Rackow said in an email after the meeting.
Salmon River Clinic Physician Assistant Amy Klingler reported 11 active cases in Stanley. She told Stanley City Council members on Nov. 12 that the spike occurred for the same reason case counts are increasing everywhere — people aren’t taking pandemic precautions seriously.
On Monday morning, Custer County had 10 active cases, which represents an active case rate of about 23 cases per 10,000 people. To return to the minimal-risk category, the county must have fewer than six active cases for at least 14 consecutive days.
The rise in confirmed cases is stressing Idaho’s medical infrastructure to the breaking point, according to Rackow. Coronavirus patients require longer hospital stays and more staff to care for them than most other patients, she said. Resources are being used at an exponential rate at a time when many medical workers, who are regularly exposed to the virus, are also out sick.
“Furthermore, the number of deaths being reported is continuing to rise,” Rackow said. As of Monday morning the death toll in the health district was 91.
Rackow cautioned there will likely be a large jump in cases following the holidays. Health officials, from local to federal, recommend Thanksgiving and Christmas be celebrated only with family members who share a household. With Thanksgiving tomorrow, Rackow said “we are concerned that gatherings of family and friends will result in significant new cases, putting further strain on our medical resources.”
Rackow said people can enjoy the holidays, but they need to do it responsibly. Health experts suggest people fully consider if traveling is worth the risk and if people do travel, they adhere to health and safety guidelines.
On Monday morning, the state COVID-19 count stood at 91,635 infected people and 849 deaths.
Meanwhile, Lemhi County remains the in the critical-risk category, with 22 active cases on Monday, from its total of 420 confirmed cases. Seven deaths have occurred in Lemhi County. Butte County is in the high-risk category, according to Southeastern Idaho Public Health. On Monday, nine active cases were reported from the 121 total cases in that county.
The city of Stanley implemented strict COVID rules because of an increasing case count there, including making face coverings mandatory and restricting most gatherings to no more than 10 people. Stanley City Council members also authorized the mayor to use emergency powers for 90 days to implement additional COVID rules, if necessary.
Gov. Brad Little on Nov. 13 moved the state back to Stage 2 of the reopening plan, which limits group gatherings to no more than 10 people. All businesses can remain open, but customers in bars, nightclubs and restaurants must be seated six feet apart.
Little ordered 100 National Guard troops to help with various tasks, potentially including mobile testing support, medical facility decontamination and COVID-19 screenings. Little didn’t impose a statewide mask mandate.