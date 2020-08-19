The number of coronavirus cases in Custer, Lemhi and Butte counties has increased in the last three days.
Custer County now has 5 active cases and 15 reported cases, according to data posted Tuesday, Aug. 18 by Eastern Idaho Public Health.
Lemhi County's tally jumped to 61 cases, with 25 active cases. Butte County has 3 confirmed cases, all active.
Custer reported its first case on March 25; the second on March 30; numbers three, four and five on June 24, 25 and 27; one more on July 11; another on July 25, two on Aug. 5, one on Aug. 11 and three on Aug. 18. Not all cases are accounted for on the Eastern Idaho Public Health website.
Idaho’s death toll from COVID-19 now stands at 282 and the health department counts 28,326 cases as confirmed or probable. Idaho recorded death No. 100 on July 9. The first death was reported March 22, after the first two cases of the virus in the state were confirmed on March 13. Death No. 200 came on Aug. 3 and No. 250 was exceeded on Aug. 13.
Of the statewide total, 11,397 patients have recovered and 1,170 are hospitalized. Health care workers account for 1,698 of the confirmed cases. Across the state, 227,228 tests have been administered.
Ada County continues to have the highest death and case counts — 98, with 10,132 cases. Canyon County has 61 deaths and 6,501 cases. Kootenai County’s tally is 2,015 cases and 22 deaths. Twin Falls County reports 1,537 cases and 33 deaths.
Bonneville County continues to surge with 1,374 cases and 6 deaths. In Blaine County, 590 people have been confirmed with the virus and 6 people have died.
Cassia County now has 560 confirmed cases and 1 death. Jerome County stands at 532 cases and 6 deaths. Bannock County has 529 cases and 2 deaths. Minidoka County has 509 cases and 2 deaths. Payette County records 468 cases and 4 deaths. Bingham County jumped to 360, up 40 cases in three days. There have been 2 deaths in Bingham.
The count in Owyhee has grown to 282 and 4 deaths. Jefferson County tallied another 41 cases in three days to reach 270 cases and 1 death. Elmore County has 241 cases and 3 deaths. Madison County now stands at 200 cases.
Gem County's tally grew to 195 cases and 1 death. Nez Perce County is at 194 cases and 19 deaths. Bonner County grew to 192 cases. Gooding County is at 185 and 1 death. Shoshone stands at 172 cases and 4 deaths. Latah County reported 30 new cases in 3 days, to reach 154. Teton topped 100 cases and stands at 102.
Fremont has 90 cases. The count in Benewah is 86, and 1 death. Valley has 76 cases and 1 death. Power stands at 74 cases. Lincoln County reports 62 cases. Lemhi County has 61 cases. Boise County has 54 cases and 1 death. Franklin County has 53 cases. Boundary County is at 42, Idaho County has 36 and Caribou County has 34.
Bear Lake County now has 24 cases. Adams County stands at 22 cases. Clearwater reports 18. In Oneida County, the tally is 16. Custer and Clark each have 15. Single-digit counts are shown in Lewis with 6, Butte with 3 and Camas with 1.
Idaho health officials count only residents of a county who test positive, not visitors. People who get tested in one county and live in another county, show up on the tally of their home county.
Several Idaho cities, including Stanley, Hailey, Victor, McCall, Ketchum, Boise, Moscow and Driggs, along with Lemhi, Blaine, Clark, Jefferson, Ada, Teton, Bonneville, Fremont and Kootenai counties, have laws or health department orders which require masks be worn in public if physical distancing can’t be maintained. More than half of all Idahoans live in a city or county where masks are mandated. Restrictions on group gatherings are also in place in parts of Idaho, including Lemhi County.
Many businesses throughout the state including Best Western hotels, Walmart, Costco, Target, CVS, Apple, Best Buy, Starbucks and Kroger stores, and The Challis Messenger and its sister Adams Publishing Group newspapers, require masks be worn inside their buildings.
The United States reports 5.42 million cases of the virus and 167,870 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In East Idaho, people may call the coronavirus hotline at 208-522-0310 or 855-533-3160 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have questions about the virus answered. Emails may be sent to COVIDQuestions@eiph.idaho.gov.
The state health department’s COVID-19 hotline number is 888-330-3010.
The health department recommends wearing masks and maintaining at least 6 feet distance from other people. It suggests not attending large gatherings. People are reminded to frequently disinfect areas that are commonly touched and to wash their hands often for at least 20 seconds.