The number of active cases of coronavirus in Custer County more than doubled in the last week.
The current count shows 14 active cases, with 52 cases reported through Tuesday, Sept. 15. Custer County remains in the moderate risk category for transmission of COVID-19, as classified by Eastern Idaho Public Health officials.
The county's total count is listed as 54 by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and 52 by Eastern Idaho Public Health. Data compiled by the two entities about the virus doesn't always match up. The active count is what moved the county into the higher risk level. The county will remain at that level until at least Sept. 17, when the public health board will review numbers. The higher risk listing means a mask mandate is in place in the county and public gatherings are restricted in size.
Custer reported its first case on March 25; the second on March 30; numbers three, four and five on June 24, 25 and 27; one more on July 11; another on July 25, two on Aug. 5, one on Aug. 11, three on Aug. 18, one on Aug. 26, 10 on Aug. 27, two on Aug. 28, one on Aug. 31, one on Sept. 1, five on Sept. 2, one on Sept. 3, one on Sept. 4, one on Sept. 10 and nine on Sept. 11. Not all the cases are accounted for on the health district website.
The virus count continues to grow in neighboring Lemhi and Butte counties. Lemhi had 74 reported cases, with three active cases on Sept. 15, according to Eastern Idaho Public Health. The state counts 72 cases in Lemhi County. It is in the minimal risk category. Butte's tally is 29 total cases, including three active cases, according to Southeastern Idaho Public Health. The state health department reports 26 cases in Butte County. It is in the high-risk category.
Idaho’s death toll from COVID-19 now stands at 423 and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare counts 35,810 cases as confirmed or probable. Idaho recorded death No. 100 on July 9. The first death was reported March 22, after the first two cases of the virus in the state were confirmed on March 13. Death No. 200 came on Aug. 3. No. 250 was reported on Aug. 13. No. 300 was hit on Aug. 21 and No. 400 was exceeded on Sept. 9.
Of the statewide total, 19,075 patients have recovered and 1,631 were ever hospitalized, including 426 patients who were in intensive care units. Health care workers account for 2,440 of the confirmed cases. Three cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children have been confirmed. Across the state, 278,779 tests have been administered.
Ada County continues to have the highest death and case counts — 142, with 12,043 cases. Canyon County has 93 deaths and 7,729 cases. Kootenai County’s tally is 2,382 cases and 33 deaths. Bonneville County's count increased to 2,257 and 14 deaths. Twin Falls County reports 1,932 cases and 35 deaths.
Payette has 780 cases and 5 deaths. Bannock County reports 769 cases and 4 deaths. Jerome County has 695 cases and 6 deaths. In Blaine County, 616 people have been confirmed with the virus and 6 people have died. Cassia County now has 608 confirmed cases and 5 deaths. Bingham County stands at 605 cases and 10 deaths.
Minidoka County has 594 cases and 7 deaths. Jefferson County is at 433 cases and 1 death. Madison County jumped to 392 cases and one death. Nez Perce County stands at 383 cases and 20 deaths. Owyhee County is at 322 cases and 5 deaths. Washington County's reports 321 cases and 4 deaths. Elmore County has 314 cases and 3 deaths. Madison has 300 cases.
Latah stands at 291 cases. In Gem County, the total is 265 cases and 2 deaths. Bonner County jumped to 256 cases. Gooding County reports 254 cases and 1 death. Shoshone stands at 211 cases and 17 deaths. Power County reports 155 cases. Fremont increased to 145 cases and 3 deaths. Teton County has 140 cases. Benewah is at 127 cases and 2 deaths.
Valley County has 86 cases and 1 death. Lincoln's count is now 83. Idaho County increased to 75 cases. Lemhi is at 72, according to the state. Franklin has 67 cases, Boise is at 65 cases and 1 death. Caribou County stands at 61 cases.
Custer has 54 cases, according to the state. Boundary County is at 48 cases and 1 death. Bear Lake County has 31 cases. Clark County has 27 cases. Clearwater, Butte and Adams counties each report 26 cases. One death has been reported in Adams County. Oneida County is at 22. Lewis has 12 cases. Camas is the only county in single digits, with 7.
Idaho health officials count only residents of a county who test positive, not visitors to any county or the state. People who get tested in one county and live in another county show up on the tally of their home county.
Custer County remains under a mandate from the health district, requiring people to wear masks in public. People can be fined and jailed for violating the mandate.
Many businesses throughout the state including Best Western hotels, Verizon, Walmart, Kohl's, Costco, Home Depot, Target, Lowe's, CVS, Apple, Best Buy, Dollar General, Starbucks, Kroger, Macy's and Dollar Tree stores, and The Challis Messenger and its sister Adams Publishing Group newspapers, require masks be worn inside their buildings.
In East Idaho, people may call the coronavirus hotline at 208-522-0310 or 855-533-3160 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have questions about the virus answered. Emails may be sent to COVIDQuestions@eiph.idaho.gov. The state health department’s COVID-19 hotline number is 888-330-3010. A separate hotline for people feeling stressed by COVID-19 has also been set up. People can call or text 986-867-1073 or toll-free 866-947-5186 to get assistance finding help for their particular issues.
The health department recommends wearing masks and maintaining at least 6 feet distance from other people. It suggests not attending large gatherings. People are reminded to frequently disinfect areas that are commonly touched and to wash their hands often for at least 20 seconds.