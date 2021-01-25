The number of people vaccinated for the coronavirus in Custer, Lemhi and Butte counties took a big jump in the last week.
At the end of the day Monday, Jan. 25, 150 people in Custer County had received a vaccine, 376 in Lemhi County and 94 in Butte County, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. Statewide, 78,805 Idahoans had been vaccinated by Monday evening. Of that total, 14,648 people have received the two doses of the vaccine that are required for immunization, the health department reported.
Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in Idaho continues to grow.
At the end of the day Monday, 160,033 Idahoans have tested positive for the virus and the death count reached 1,681. An estimated 77,351 people have recovered from the virus, while 6,525 were hospitalized, including 1,135 who were in an intensive care unit. Of the total, 9,197 Idahoans tested positive, but showed no symptoms. The total case count includes 8,534 health care workers. And, 10 children have been confirmed with multisystem inflammatory syndrome. Testing continues at a brisk pace with 592,647 Idahoans tested so far.
Custer County has had 226 total confirmed cases, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, of which three are active cases. Custer County is back in the moderate-risk category for transmission. Three Custer County residents have died from coronavirus.
Lemhi County has 474 cases total cases, with no active cases reported Monday. It is in the minimal-risk category. Nine Lemhi County residents have died from the virus. Butte County's tally stood at four active cases on Monday, according to Southeastern Idaho Public Health, with 184 total cases. It's in the high-risk category, as is every county in that health district. The first, and so far only, death was reported Jan. 2 in Butte County.
The first death in Idaho was reported March 22, after the first two cases of the virus in the state were confirmed on March 13. Idaho recorded death No. 100 on July 9. Death No. 200 came on Aug. 3. No. 300 was hit on Aug. 21. No. 400 was exceeded on Sept. 9, No. 500 came on Oct. 7. No. 600 came Oct. 29. No. 700 was surpassed on Nov. 10, before No. 800 was topped Nov. 18; 900 exceeded on Nov. 27 and 1,000 topped on Dec. 3. The state registered death No. 1400 on Dec. 30 and No. 1500 came the first week of January and No. 1600 on Jan. 15.
Ada County continues to have the highest death and case counts — 395, with 43,751 cases. Canyon County has 252 deaths and 23,388 cases. Kootenai County remains in the third spot with 15,361 cases and 154 deaths. Bonneville County reports 11,319 cases and 133 deaths.
Twin Falls County reports 8,663 cases and 119 deaths. Bannock County has 7,238 cases and 83 deaths. Madison County has 5,765 cases and 21 deaths. Bingham County has 4,004 cases and 58 deaths. Nez Perce County has 3,260 cases and 45 deaths.
Cassia County reports 2,734 cases and 22 deaths. Bonner County stands at 2,577 cases and 24 deaths. Latah County reports 2,449 cases and 6 deaths. Jerome County has 2,406 cases and 18 deaths. The count in Payette County is 2,295 cases and 27 deaths. In Jefferson County, 2,236 cases and 19 deaths are reported. In Minidoka County the tally is 2,206 cases and 26 deaths.
In Blaine County, 1,866 people have been confirmed with the virus and 14 people have died. Gem County stands at 1,610 cases and 27 deaths.
In Elmore County, 1,486 cases have been confirmed and 10 people have died. The count in Gooding County is 1,226 with 22 deaths. Idaho County has 1,137 cases and 16 deaths. Washington County reports 1,136 cases and 20 deaths. Franklin County reports 1,003 cases and 12 deaths.
Owyhee County is at 965 cases and 23 deaths. Shoshone County reports 956 cases and 30 deaths. Clearwater County reports 954 cases and 11 deaths. The tally in Teton County is now 946 cases and 4 deaths. In Fremont County, the total is 938 cases and 14 deaths.
Boundary County has 711 cases and 10 deaths. Valley County has 682 cases and 4 deaths. Caribou County has 604 cases and 11 deaths.
Power County has 585 cases and 6 deaths. Benewah has 527 cases and 6 deaths. In Lemhi County, there have been 474 confirmed cases and 9 deaths. Lincoln's count is 468 cases and 10 deaths. Lewis County stands at 363 cases and 6 deaths. Bear Lake County has 324 cases and 2 deaths. The count in Adams County is 310 cases and 3 deaths.
Oneida County reports 297 cases and 3 deaths. Boise County stands at 286 cases and 2 deaths. Custer County has 226 cases and 3 deaths. Butte County stands at 184 cases and 1 death. Just two counties have fewer than 100 cases reported. Camas County has 64 cases and Clark County stands at 53 cases.
Idaho health officials count only residents of a county who test positive, not visitors to any county or the state. People who get tested in one county and live in another county show up on the tally of their home county.
In East Idaho, people may call the coronavirus hotline at 208-522-0310 or 855-533-3160 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have questions about the virus answered. Emails may be sent to COVIDQuestions@eiph.idaho.gov. The state health department’s COVID-19 hotline number is 888-330-3010. A separate hotline for people feeling stressed by COVID-19 has also been set up. People can call or text 986-867-1073 or toll-free 866-947-5186 to get assistance finding help for their particular issues.
Health officials agree people should wear masks, maintain at least 6 feet distance from other people who don't live in the same home and not gather in groups of more than 10 people. People are reminded to frequently disinfect areas that are commonly touched and to wash their hands often for at least 20 seconds.