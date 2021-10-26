The death of a Lemhi County man in his 40s from COVID-19 was confirmed by health district officials Monday, bringing the death count in that county to 18.
Two more deaths from the coronavirus were confirmed last Thursday in Custer and Lemhi counties. A Custer County woman in her 60s and a Lemhi County man in his 80s died from COVID-19, according to officials with Eastern Idaho Public Health.
The latest death brings the count in Custer County to six. Statewide, 3,428 people have died from the virus, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
At the end of the day Monday, there were five active cases in Custer County, 24 in Lemhi County and 10 in Butte County. Three people have died in Butte County from the virus.
Health department officials last week said they support the approval of COVID-19 booster shots from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. Food and Drug Administration officials authorized the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters with a recommendation from experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Similar to the Pfizer option, there are restrictions on which Idahoans can now receive a booster shot, according to a news release from the health department.
People who received their second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines must wait at least six months before getting a booster shot. People who received a Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine must be 18 or older and wait at least two months before they receive a booster.
For two-dose vaccine recipients, the following groups are eligible to get a booster in Idaho — people 65 and older, long-term care facility residents and people between the ages of 50 and 64 with underlying medical conditions. For people ages 18 to 49 with underlying medical conditions, booster administration will be based on individual risks and benefits. People 16 and older who are at an increased risk of viral exposure because of the work they do, including teachers and health care workers, are also eligible for a booster shot now.