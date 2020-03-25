People in Idaho have an extra 90 days to renew driver’s licenses and some vehicle registrations due to the coronavirus, according to a press release from the Idaho Transportation Department.
Anyone with a license that expires between March 1 and May 31 has until June 30 to renew. The transportation department encourages people use online services instead of going to the county assessor or sheriff’s offices.
“As each county office decides the best way to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic, ITD is committed to providing remote services online, by mail or over the phone,” Division of Motor Vehicles Administrator Alberto Gonzalez said in the release.
Custer County Sheriff Stu Lumpkin said his office will remain open for renewals and other business, but he acknowledged it would be better if people do their business remotely, if possible. Lumpkin understands some people will find this impossible.
“Some people say we’re making a mountain out of a mole hill, some say it’s better to be over-prepared,” Lumpkin said. “Either way, we’re still going to do our jobs,” while following guidelines from health officials.