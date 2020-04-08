The April 23 member meeting of the Salmon River Electric Cooperative has been canceled.
Cooperative General Manager Ken Dizes said “in the interest of our community,” in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, board members decided to cancel the meeting. It’s not postponed, he said, but is canceled.
The member meeting was to include an election to the board of directors, which must still occur, Dizes said. The cooperative’s bylaws allow for a special meeting of the members to be scheduled to elect directors. A special meeting will be scheduled to handle that business, he said. But, cooperative officials don’t know how soon that meeting will occur.
The bylaws don’t allow for directors to be elected by mail, necessitating a special meeting be held later.
On Feb. 12 the co-op’s nominating committee nominated Jeff Bitton to represent the Stanley district and Doug Parkinson to represent the Pahsimeroi District 1.