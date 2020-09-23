Custer County has been in the moderate-risk category for the coronavirus since Sept. 3, and Custer County and Challis city officials said they will not enforce the health district’s mandate that people wear face coverings in public.
“I tell people who ask it’s a voluntary mandate,” County Commissioner Steve Smith said. The mandate is part of a list of recommendations made by Eastern Idaho Public Health officials to return the county to minimal-risk status.
Smith and his fellow commissioners met with Sheriff Stu Lumpkin and Prosecuting Attorney Justin Olesen in March and decided then it would be best not to force masks on county residents, Smith said.
Lumpkin said enforcing the coverings mandate in public places in a vast county like Custer is difficult. Add to that his limited staff, and Lumpkin said it is probably best not to cite anyone for not wearing something over their face.
“We’ll give them warnings if we have to, but not citations,” Lumpkin said.
Smith and other county leaders don’t believe coverings are the cure-all everyone hopes them to be. If someone chooses to wear one at a commission meeting, Smith said he and the other commissioners support that decision. However, if someone doesn’t want to wear a covering because they find them uncomfortable or unnecessary, then Smith said commissioners will support that decision as well.
“It all comes down to what you believe to be is ethical,” Smith said.
Dr. Mike Bolton, a family practice specialist at Lost Rivers Medical Center in Arco, acknowledged some people might find coverings unwieldy and uncomfortable. However, “the bottom line is I think they’re effective,” he said.
Bolton said people have to go with the best they have, and right now that’s covering their noses and mouths. And, he said, face coverings are easy to put on and easy to carry with you.
Since COVID-19 isn’t even a year old, Bolton said not enough is know about it to effectively stop the spread without face coverings. As time goes on and more studies are done, other methods to slow it will probably emerge.
Till then, Bolton said the best thing people can do is educate others on the effectiveness of coverings. By wearing a covering in public places, Bolton said people can show it is a minor adjustment to their daily lives. Bolton said it also reminds people of the situation and that they need to stay aware.
Challis Mayor Mike Barrett agrees that face coverings are easy to carry and put on, but that’s not the point. Barrett said the role of government isn’t to tell people what to do or what to wear, but to provide them with the environment to make their own choices. If he and Challis City Council members decided to enforce the mandate at public meetings and hearings it would stand in the way of those people who want to attend but don’t want to cover their faces, he said.
Barrett said Idaho city officials don’t have to require face coverings at public meetings because when Gov. Brad Little declared a state of emergency in March, he gave local representatives the power to decide how meetings will be held during the pandemic.
“We’re not telling people to not wear a mask,” Barrett said. “We trying to ensure the integrity of the process and we’re willing to accommodate for those who want to participate.”
Although he finds them cumbersome, Barrett said city staff will use Zoom or other virtual platforms to broadcast public meetings if the request is made.
Barrett, like Smith and Lumpkin, is hopeful the county returns to the minimal-risk category, but has no intentions of enforcing the coverings mandate.
Dr. Bolton said it’s only a matter of time before everyone comes to accept face coverings. COVID-19 is a permanent fixture in society now, Bolton said, and he expects one day it will be seen the same way people see the common cold.
“It’ll get to the point where we can manage it,” Bolton said.
Bolton predicted face coverings will eventually only be required in certain places, such as hospitals and elder-care facilities. At Lost Rivers, which is one of the few Idaho medical centers that can test for the virus, COVID-19 passes through the place daily. Because staff take preventive measures such as covering their faces while working with the virus, Bolton said the likelihood of it spreading from the medical center is low.