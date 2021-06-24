Idahoans can now test themselves for COVID-19 at home, with free test kits from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
People who experience symptoms of the coronavirus can call 211 to request a test, or call 800-926-2588.
The health department is working with VAULT Medical to provide COVID-19 testing of saliva samples. The tests can be used for both people exhibiting symptoms and people exposed to someone who is confirmed to have the virus. The test involves collecting saliva under the observation of a VAULT Medical observer via a Zoom call. The sample is mailed to VAULT for testing. The person can learn the results of their test within 72 hours via an online site. Test results are reported to state and local public health departments.
People must create an account with VAULT, using their email address, in order to complete the testing process.