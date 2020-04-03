Coronavirus concerns prompted the March 25 closure of Gold Bug Hot Springs by Salmon-Challis Forest officials.
The hot springs are closed indefinitely, according to a press release from Salmon-Challis Forest Public Affairs Officer Amy Baumer. Baumer said the closure was done for the health and safety of visitors and staffers.
The release stated the closure was based on the best available medical advice included in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and to promote social distancing.
“We are committed to continuing to support our communities and fulfill our mission as we all work together to minimize the impacts and spread of COVID-19,” the release stated.
Forest Service offices remain closed to the public, but are staffed. People may schedule appointments at local offices.