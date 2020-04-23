The number of deaths in Idaho from COVID-19 grew by 3 Wednesday, to stand a 54 the morning of Thursday, April 23, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
The number of cases considered confirmed or probable rose to 1,802 at that time. Cases have been confirmed in 32 of Idaho's 44 counties. The virus has affected Idahoans of all ages. The greatest number of patients are between the ages of 18 and 29 -- 358. A total of 320 people in their 50s have tested positive, 301 patients in their 40s, 280 in their 30s, 240 in their 60s, 135 in their 70s, 114 cases are in people 80 and older and 51 cases in people younger than 18.
Ada County has the greatest number of confirmed cases -- 630 and 14 deaths. In Blaine County, 484 people have been confirmed with the virus and 5 people have died. Thirteen deaths were reported in Nez Perce County, which has 45 confirmed cases. Eleven deaths were reported in Twin Falls County, which has 138 confirmed cases. Six deaths have been reported in Canyon County, where there are 215 confirmed cases of the virus. Two deaths occurred in Jerome County, which has 44 confirmed cases. One death has been reported in each Cassia, Elmore and Payette counties. Cassia County has 12 confirmed cases, 28 cases are confirmed in Elmore County and 11 cases have been confirmed in Payette County.
The count in Kootenai County stands at 56. Bonneville County has 28 confirmed cases. Twenty cases have been confirmed in Lincoln. Gem and Minidoka county each have 10 confirmed cases. Bannock, Teton, Gooding and Madison counties each have 8 cases. Owyhee County has 6 confirmed cases.
Jefferson County has 5 confirmed cases. The total is 4 cases in each Latah and Bonner counties. Three cases have been confirmed in each Bingham, Adams and Idaho counties. Custer County has 2 confirmed cases, as do Fremont, Valley and Power counties. The remaining counties with confirmed cases each have one case: Washington, Caribou and Camas.
A total of 18,092 Idahoans have been tested for coronavirus.
Public health officials advise Idahoans who think they need to be tested for the virus to call their health care provider for instructions about the next steps. People who feel ill and suspect coronavirus should not show up unannounced at a health care facility, health officials said.
In East Idaho, people may call the coronavirus hotline at 208-522-0310 or 855-533-3160 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have questions about the virus answered. The state health department's COVID-19 hotline number is 888-330-3010.