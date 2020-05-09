Idaho has tallied 67 deaths from the coronavirus as of 5 p.m. Friday, May 8, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
To date there have been 2,205 reported cases of the virus in the state. That includes 1,199 women and 1,002 men confirmed with COVID-19. A total of 31,628 Idahoans have been tested for coronavirus. Cases have been reported in 33 of the state's 44 counties.
Ada County has the greatest number of cases -- 731 and 19 deaths. In Blaine County, 499 people have been confirmed with the virus and 5 people have died. Nineteen deaths were reported in Nez Perce County, which has 78 confirmed cases. Eleven deaths were reported in Twin Falls County, which has 248 cases. Six deaths have been reported in Canyon County, where there are 272 confirmed cases of the virus. Two deaths occurred in Jerome, Payette and Elmore counties. Jerome County has 67 cases. Elmore County has 31 cases and Payette County has 17 cases.
One death has been reported in Cassia County, which has 14 cases.
The count in Kootenai County stands at 63. Bonneville County has 30 cases. Lincoln County has 29 cases. Gem, Madison and Gooding counties each have 16 cases. Bannock County has 12. Minidoka County has 11 cases. Teton County stands at 10 cases.
Owyhee County has 8 cases. Jefferson and Latah counties each have 5 cases.
The total is 4 cases each in Bonner and Bingham. Three cases have been confirmed in each Adams, Fremont and Idaho counties. Custer County has 2 confirmed cases, as do Valley and Power counties. The remaining counties with confirmed cases each have one case: Lemhi, Washington, Caribou and Camas.
Public health officials advise Idahoans who think they need to be tested for the virus to call their health care provider for instructions about the next steps. People who feel ill and suspect coronavirus should not show up unannounced at a health care facility, health officials said.
In East Idaho, people may call the coronavirus hotline at 208-522-0310 or 855-533-3160 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have questions about the virus answered. The state health department's COVID-19 hotline number is 888-330-3010.