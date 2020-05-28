Idaho had tallied 82 deaths from the coronavirus as of 5 p.m. Thursday, May 28, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
To date there have been 2,769 reported cases of the virus in the state. A total of 44,511 Idahoans have been tested for coronavirus. Cases have been reported in 34 of the state's 44 counties.
Ada County has the greatest number of cases -- 803 and 23 deaths. In Blaine County, 512 people have been confirmed with the virus and 5 people have died. The death toll in Twin Falls County is 23, with 410 confirmed cases. Nineteen deaths were reported in Nez Perce County, which has 82 confirmed cases. Six deaths have been reported in Canyon County, where there are 294 confirmed cases of the virus. Two deaths occurred in Jerome, Payette and Elmore counties. Jerome County has 161 cases. Elmore County has 31 cases and Payette County has 23 cases.
One death has been reported in Cassia County, which has 56 cases.
The count in Kootenai County stands at 67. Gooding County reports 46 cases and Minidoka stands at 45. Bonneville County has 37 cases. Washington County has 36 cases. Lincoln County is at 33 cases.
The tally in Bannock County. Madison County stands at 21. Gem County has 17 reported cases. Teton County has 11 cases.
Benewah County now has 9 cases, while Owyhee has 8 cases. Jefferson and Latah counties each report 7 cases. Bingham has 6 cases. Bonner County has 4 cases.
Three cases have been confirmed in each Adams, Fremont, Power and Idaho counties. Custer County has 2 confirmed cases, as does Valley County. The remaining counties with confirmed cases each have one case: Lemhi, Caribou and Camas.
In East Idaho, people may call the coronavirus hotline at 208-522-0310 or 855-533-3160 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have questions about the virus answered. The state health department's COVID-19 hotline number is 888-330-3010.
Public health officials advise Idahoans who think they need to be tested for the virus to call their health care provider for instructions about the next steps. People who feel ill and suspect coronavirus should not show up unannounced at a health care facility, health officials said. As people return to public venues, the health department recommends wearing masks and maintaining at least 6 feet distance from other people. People are also reminded to frequently disinfect areas that are commonly touched and to wash their hands often.
Gov. Brad Little is opening the state to phase 3 this weekend and moved some sites out of phase 4 into phase 3. People can read the governor's order at https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/stay-healthy-order/.