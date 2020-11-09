At the end of the day Monday, Nov. 9, Idaho stood just two people away from recording 700 deaths from the coronavirus.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 698 deaths from the virus, which has been confirmed in 75,227 Idahoans via 560,939 tests conducted on 410,495 people.
Of the total count, health department officials report 33,032 people have recovered from the virus while 2,926 were ever hospitalized, including 508 who spent time in intensive care units. The number of health care workers infected with COVID now stands at 4,269. And, six children have been confirmed with cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome.
Idaho recorded death No. 600 on Oct. 29. The first death in Idaho was reported March 22, after the first two cases of the virus in the state were confirmed on March 13. Idaho recorded death No. 100 on July 9. Death No. 200 came on Aug. 3. No. 300 was hit on Aug. 21. No. 400 was exceeded on Sept. 9, No. 500 came on Oct. 7 and No. 600 came Oct. 29.
Custer County has 103 total cases, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, of which four are active cases. One death has been confirmed in Custer County. Custer County is in the minimal-risk category for transmission. Lemhi County has 46 active cases from its total of 351 cases and four deaths. It is listed in the critical category. Butte County's tally stood at 10 active cases on Thursday, according to Southeastern Idaho Public Health, with 112 total cases. It's in the high-risk category.
Custer reported its first case on March 25; the second on March 30; numbers three, four and five on June 24, 25 and 27; one more on July 11; another on July 25, two on Aug. 5, one on Aug. 11, three on Aug. 18, one on Aug. 26, 10 on Aug. 27, two on Aug. 28, one on Aug. 31, one on Sept. 1, five on Sept. 2, one on Sept. 3, one on Sept. 4, one on Sept. 10, nine on Sept. 11, one on Sept. 17, two on Sept. 21, three on Sept. 24, one on Sept. 25, two on Sept. 26, two on Sept. 29; three on Sept. 30; one on Oct. 2, two on Oct. 6; three on Oct. 7; two on Oct. 9; one on Oct. 10; two on Oct. 13; seven on Oct. 14; two on Oct. 15; one on Oct. 16; one on Oct. 17; one on Oct. 22; one on Oct. 24; one on Oct. 28; one on Oct. 31; two on Nov. 1; one on Nov. 3; two on Nov. 4; and two on Nov. 5. Not all the cases are accounted for on the health district website.
Ada County continues to have the highest death and case counts — 193, with 19,665 cases. Canyon County has 121 deaths and 11,452 cases. Bonneville County stays in the third spot with 5,414 cases and 40 deaths. Kootenai County’s tally is 5,195 cases and 55 deaths. Twin Falls County reports 5,194 cases and 60 deaths. Bannock County has 3,133 cases and 17 deaths. Madison County has 3,079 cases and 7 deaths. Bingham County has 1,917 cases and 26 deaths. Cassia County reports 1,661 cases and12 deaths. Jerome County has 1,442 cases and 9 deaths. In Nez Perce County, the total is 1,387 cases and 25 deaths. Minidoka County's tally is 1,380 cases and 10 deaths. Payette has 1,243 cases and 11 deaths. Latah County reports 1,185 cases and 1 death. The count in Jefferson County is 1,155 with 5 deaths. In Blaine County, 1,002 people have been confirmed with the virus and 7 people have died.
The count in Gooding County is 756 with 9 deaths. Elmore County has 679 cases and 4 deaths. Bonner County has 612 cases and 2 deaths. Fremont County has 556 cases and 6 deaths. Washington County reports 540 cases and 8 deaths. Gem County reports 514 cases and 6 deaths. Idaho County's tally is 473 cases and 1 death. Owyhee County is at 440 cases and 5 deaths. Franklin tallies 426 cases and 3 deaths. Power County has 401 cases and 2 deaths.
Teton's count is 376 cases and 2 deaths. In Caribou County, the total case number is 350 with 5 deaths. Shoshone stands at 322 cases and 21 deaths.
Lincoln County has 284 cases and 7 deaths. Boundary stands at 257 cases and 1 death. Benewah is at 203 cases and 3 deaths. The count in Clearwater County is 200 cases. Valley County reports 175 cases and 1 death. Lewis County has 117 cases and 3 deaths. In Bear Lake County, 115 cases have been confirmed and 1 death. The tally in Boise County is 104 cases and 2 deaths.
Oneida stands at 81 cases, as does Adams County. But, Adams has 2 deaths. Camas County has 51 cases and Clark County stands at 44 cases.
Idaho health officials count only residents of a county who test positive, not visitors to any county or the state. People who get tested in one county and live in another county show up on the tally of their home county.
In East Idaho, people may call the coronavirus hotline at 208-522-0310 or 855-533-3160 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have questions about the virus answered. Emails may be sent to COVIDQuestions@eiph.idaho.gov. The state health department’s COVID-19 hotline number is 888-330-3010. A separate hotline for people feeling stressed by COVID-19 has also been set up. People can call or text 986-867-1073 or toll-free 866-947-5186 to get assistance finding help for their particular issues.
The health department recommends wearing masks and maintaining at least 6 feet distance from other people who don't live in the same home. It suggests not attending large gatherings. People are reminded to frequently disinfect areas that are commonly touched and to wash their hands often for at least 20 seconds.