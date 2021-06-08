Idaho seniors did not get vaccinated at rates as high as state officials had hoped, data shows.
By June 7, only 75.4 percent of Idahoans age 65 and older had reportedly received at least one dose; 71.5 percent had completed their recommended vaccinations. Some 86.1 percent of all seniors in the U.S. have received at least one dose.
State officials wanted 80 percent of seniors vaccinated by June — a threshold they portrayed as important to slowing the spread of the coronavirus. It was meant to be one waypoint toward what now appears to be an overly ambitious goal: having 80 percent of all Idahoans vaccinated by September.
“All the interim measures that we’re talking about right now are really preliminary measures. We’re looking at September potentially for that 80 percent target,” Idaho Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch said at an April 13 news conference, introducing the state’s vaccination plans. She said children must be included in that goal, although official authorization of shots for 12- to 15-year-olds would not come for another month.
At the time, experts widely believed that somewhere around 80 percent of the population would need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to slow the spread of the virus. The higher rate was needed, many believed, in part because fast-spreading variants were becoming increasingly prevalent across the country and world.
But now many experts believe that Americans will need to learn to live with the virus, to some extent. State-paid pollsters recently said that at best 70 percent of Idahoans will accept vaccines.
Not reaching the proposed 80 percent vaccination rate for seniors isn’t damning for the state, three Idaho doctors told the Post Register. Surpassing that threshold wouldn’t stop the coronavirus in its tracks. It would only mean that a higher share of people at high risk for severe COVID-19 were highly protected against hospitalization or death and incredibly less likely to contract the virus.
“I don’t think there’s any bright line, (where) ‘You hit this, everything’s great. If we miss it by five people, we’re doomed.’ I think it’ll be the public health message like we do for everything: Stop smoking, wear your seat belt, get vaccinated for COVID” said Dr. Sky Blue, an epidemiologist in Boise.
“It’s like the United Way campaign. We’re shooting for $80,000. I think they’ll be perfectly happy if they have $79,000 or $71,000. It’s not like you stop giving,” Blue said.
The 80 percent benchmark was an educated guess at the threshold for herd immunity, based on mathematical models that accounted for general transmission rates. Those rates rose as the virus mutated into several more infectious variants, which the vaccines are believed to be effective against currently.
“We just saw that those models really didn’t fit exactly what was going on because transmission was different. We didn’t really have homogeneous populations, and when you (are vaccinated) you may not be 100 percent protected from transmitting it or becoming reinfected,” Blue said of experts shift away from thinking that herd immunity would bring coronavirus under control.
The vaccine is believed to offer people incredible amounts of protection. In real-world settings, the two-dose vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna proved 90 percent effective at reducing all coronavirus infections, including ones that didn’t cause symptoms. The risk of hospitalization or death was even smaller.
“While we have not met our public health goal, we do still have an opportunity to increase vaccination rates in all population groups,” Idaho Department of Health and Welfare spokeswoman Niki Forbing-Orr said in an email. “Vaccine is readily available in Idaho, and we are deploying a variety of methods to get vaccine to people and making it easy for people to choose to get the vaccine where they live, work, and play. Reaching our goal will take more time than we had originally estimated, but we’re still working hard to get as many people vaccinated as possible because that is the best way to stop the transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19.”
The unmet goal in Idaho means there’s still much work to do, said Dr. David Peterman, CEO of Primary Health in Boise.
“I think the real goal is to do better than where we’re at right now, which is, we’re one of the 10th lowest states” in terms of the rate of adults and kids vaccinated, Peterman said last week.
As more people who are more likely to get severe COVID-19 complications gain some immunity, preserving hospital capacity may not have to be the main goal of pandemic control, said Dr. Kenneth Krell, director of Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center’s intensive care unit. With most seniors already vaccinated, Krell said he’s seen a “substantial decrease” in seniors hospitalized with the virus.
“So I think everybody’s concluding there’s nothing magic about a difference between 75 percent and 80 percent,” he said. But, “we still ought to be trying to get these stragglers vaccinated.”
The high number of unvaccinated residents in Idaho is composed of a mix of vaccine critics and people who are unaware of key details about the vaccine or have difficulty accessing shots. Inadequate access and vaccine hesitancy are two issues that aren’t independent, said Bert Baumgaertner, a University of Idaho professor who studies vaccine attitudes.
“For example, part of the recommendation for getting accurate information out to people is to encourage them to see their health care provider ..., but access to (health care providers) is lower in rural areas,” he wrote in an email. “This makes it all the more difficult to identify specific causes for why Idaho lags behind the nation in vaccination rates, and also a more difficult issue to address.”