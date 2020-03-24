The count of the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Idaho keeps increasing, but also varies, depending on the source of information.
According to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, 73 cases have been confirmed in Idaho as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The health department has provided locations on 50 of those cases.
The greatest number is in Blaine County -- 21 cases. Ada County has confirmed 15 cases. Four cases have been confirmed in Canyon County, three in Kootenai, two each in Madison and Teton counties and one each in Valley, Twin Falls and Bingham counties.
The state counts are based on records submitted to the state by the local public health districts through Idaho’s statewide disease tracking system. The state does not count cases of disease the local public health districts have not yet determined to be confirmed though investigations and submitted to the state. This is standard practice for all communicable diseases and done, in part, to ensure only Idaho residents are included in the count. The state of residence may not be immediately clear, for example, if someone who is a resident of another state becomes sick in Idaho and gets tested in Idaho.
This is a nationwide practice for assigning cases that has been agreed upon by all 50 states and U.S. territories since 2003 to ensure accurate state and national case counts, according to Niki Orbing-Forr, the health department's public information director.
When a disease is diagnosed in an out of state resident, state-level epidemiologists contact the person’s state of residence to ensure they know about the case and collaborate on the investigation since it is possible that people in both states may have been exposed, she said.
The local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 among people who were tested in their communities before they have been submitted to the state as a confirmed case out of an abundance of caution and to communicate that people in Idaho might have been exposed.
Public health officials advise Idahoans who think they need to be tested for the virus to call their health care provider for instructions about the next steps. People who feel ill and suspect coronavirus should not show up unannounced at a health care facility, health officials said.
Public health district officials remind Idaho residents that it's still cold and flu season and most people don't need to seek medical attention for mild respiratory illnesses, such as a cold. Officials do not recommend testing of people who don't have symptoms of COVID-19 because there are a limited number of test kits available.