Across Idaho, the count of confirmed cases of COVID-19 stood at 230 at 5 p.m. Friday, March 27, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The number of deaths increased to 4.
The greatest number of cases are reported in Blaine County -- 98 cases. Ada County has confirmed 75 cases. A total of 23 cases have been confirmed in Canyon County, 11 in Kootenai, four each in Nez Perce and Bannock, two each in Madison, Twin Falls, Jefferson and Teton counties and one each in Custer, Idaho, Payette, Valley, Cassia, Fremont and Bingham counties.
Two of the four deaths were in Blaine County, one death was reported in Nez Perce County and the other in Canyon County.
The single case in Custer County was confirmed on March 25.
The state counts are based on records submitted to the state by the local public health districts through Idaho’s statewide disease tracking system. The state does not count cases of disease the local public health districts have not yet determined to be confirmed though investigations and submitted to the state. This is standard practice for all communicable diseases and done, in part, to ensure only Idaho residents are included in the count. The state of residence may not be immediately clear, for example, if someone who is a resident of another state becomes sick in Idaho and gets tested in Idaho.
This is a nationwide practice for assigning cases that has been agreed upon by all 50 states and U.S. territories since 2003 to ensure accurate state and national case counts, according to Niki Orbing-Forr, the health department's public information director.
When a disease is diagnosed in an out of state resident, state-level epidemiologists contact the person’s state of residence to ensure they know about the case and collaborate on the investigation since it is possible that people in both states may have been exposed, she said.
The local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 among people who were tested in their communities before they have been submitted to the state as a confirmed case out of an abundance of caution and to communicate that people in Idaho might have been exposed.
Public health officials advise Idahoans who think they need to be tested for the virus to call their health care provider for instructions about the next steps. People who feel ill and suspect coronavirus should not show up unannounced at a health care facility, health officials said.
Public health district officials remind Idaho residents that it's still cold and flu season and most people don't need to seek medical attention for mild respiratory illnesses, such as a cold. Officials do not recommend testing of people who don't have symptoms of COVID-19 because there are a limited number of test kits available.
Health officials remind people to maintain a distance of 6 feet between people, wash your hands frequently and clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs.
Idahoans are under a stay-home order issued by Gov. Brad Little through April 15.