BOISE — Idaho will receive 530,000 rapid antigen tests that will be prioritized for schools, according to Gov. Brad Little. Officials said the tests take 15 minutes, are 95 percent accurate and conducted by collecting a nasal swab.
A state COVID-19 vaccine advisory committee is being created in anticipation of a vaccine that would be distributed by the federal government. Little said he wants Idaho to be ready when a vaccine is available, and by mid-October state officials will submit a plan on how the state will distribute the vaccine.
An initial vaccine supply will likely be limited, said state epidemiologist Christine Hahn, and it will likely first go to health care workers and emergency responders.
Little since March has been trying to manage the pandemic to limit infections and deaths while also keeping the economy going until a vaccine is available.
"The availability of a safe and effective COVID vaccine is one of the biggest hurdles to getting back to normal," he said.
The governor said virus infections and hospitalizations are too high to move out of stage 4, as he extended the order staying at that level for another two weeks on Oct. 1. Stage 4 allows all businesses to open as well as gatherings of more than 50 people as long as people stay at least 6 feet apart and take other precautions.
Local government entities through state law have the ability to put in place greater restrictions than put forward by Little. Eight of Idaho's 44 counties, along with nine cities, have mask requirements, according to the Idaho Office of Emergency Management. Little hasn't issued a statewide mask mandate, but he wears one in public.
"I would love to have zero fatalities and zero cases, but it is somewhat of a balancing act, and what I have to do is lead by example and put adequate resources out there," Little said.
Hahn said the rapid antigen tests for schools will likely first go to teachers and staff, and be used on people experiencing an illness. The state has permission to use the tests for people who aren't sick to expand the testing.
Hahn said that health care workers and, potentially, older adults who are more susceptible to dying if they get the virus could be high on the priority list to receive the vaccines once they are available. She said the vaccine is expected to be free.
The COVID-19 vaccine, when it becomes available, is likely to receive pushback from Idaho residents opposed to vaccines, including some state lawmakers.
"We will continue to try to address the concerns of anybody in Idaho, particularly about the safety, but also about the necessity (of the vaccine)," Little said.