Idaho jumped past the 77-death mark from the coronavirus on Tuesday, Nov. 10. At the end of the day Tuesday, 714 Idahoans were counted among the dead from the virus.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported Tuesday that 75,428 Idahoans have been confirmed with COVID-19 via 565,671 tests conducted on 413,838 people.
Of the total count, health department officials report 33,330 people have recovered from the virus while 2,926 were ever hospitalized, including 593 who spent time in intensive care units. The number of health care workers infected with COVID now stands at 4,318. And, six children have been confirmed with cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome.
Idaho recorded death No. 600 on Oct. 29. It took just 12 days for another 100 people to die from the virus. The first death in Idaho was reported March 22, after the first two cases of the virus in the state were confirmed on March 13. Idaho recorded death No. 100 on July 9. Death No. 200 came on Aug. 3. No. 300 was hit on Aug. 21. No. 400 was exceeded on Sept. 9, No. 500 came on Oct. 7 and No. 600 came Oct. 29.
Custer County has 103 total cases, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, of which four are active cases. One death has been confirmed in Custer County. Custer County is in the minimal-risk category for transmission. Lemhi County has 36 active cases from its total of 362 cases and four deaths. It is listed in the critical category. Butte County's tally stood at 11 active cases on Thursday, according to Southeastern Idaho Public Health, with 113 total cases. It's in the high-risk category.
Custer reported its first case on March 25; the second on March 30; numbers three, four and five on June 24, 25 and 27; one more on July 11; another on July 25, two on Aug. 5, one on Aug. 11, three on Aug. 18, one on Aug. 26, 10 on Aug. 27, two on Aug. 28, one on Aug. 31, one on Sept. 1, five on Sept. 2, one on Sept. 3, one on Sept. 4, one on Sept. 10, nine on Sept. 11, one on Sept. 17, two on Sept. 21, three on Sept. 24, one on Sept. 25, two on Sept. 26, two on Sept. 29; three on Sept. 30; one on Oct. 2, two on Oct. 6; three on Oct. 7; two on Oct. 9; one on Oct. 10; two on Oct. 13; seven on Oct. 14; two on Oct. 15; one on Oct. 16; one on Oct. 17; one on Oct. 22; one on Oct. 24; one on Oct. 28; one on Oct. 31; two on Nov. 1; one on Nov. 3; two on Nov. 4; and two on Nov. 5. Not all the cases are accounted for on the health district website.
Ada County continues to have the highest death and case counts — 199, with 19,902 cases. Canyon County has 122 deaths and 11,616 cases. Bonneville County stays in the third spot with 5,509 cases and 41 deaths. Kootenai County’s tally is 5,439 cases and 56 deaths. Twin Falls County reports 5,262 cases and 61 deaths. Bannock County has 3,162 cases and 19 deaths. Madison County has 3,122 cases and 7 deaths. Bingham County has 1,935 cases and 26 deaths. Cassia County reports 1,691 cases and 13 deaths. Jerome County has 1,468 cases and 9 deaths. In Nez Perce County, the total is 1,454 cases and 26 deaths. Minidoka County's tally is 1,401 cases and 10 deaths. Payette has 1,256 cases and 12 deaths. Latah County reports 1,207 cases and 1 death. The count in Jefferson County is 1,174 with 5 deaths. In Blaine County, 1,007 people have been confirmed with the virus and 7 people have died.
The count in Gooding County is 767 with 9 deaths. Elmore County has 682 cases and 4 deaths. Bonner County has 635 cases and 2 deaths. Fremont County has 561 cases and 6 deaths. Washington County reports 547 cases and 8 deaths. Gem County reports 521 cases and 6 deaths. Idaho County's tally is 482 cases and 2 deaths. Owyhee County is at 446 cases and 5 deaths. Franklin tallies 438 cases and 3 deaths. Power County has 403 cases and 2 deaths.
Teton's count is 395 cases and 2 deaths. Lemhi County has 362 cases and 4 deaths. In Caribou County, the total case number is 362 with 5 deaths. Shoshone stands at 347 cases and 21 deaths.
Lincoln County has 288 cases and 7 deaths. Boundary stands at 263 cases and 1 death. The count in Clearwater County is 210 cases. Benewah is at 205 cases and 3 deaths. Valley County reports 177 cases and 1 death. Lewis County has 121 cases and 3 deaths. In Bear Lake County, 117 cases have been confirmed and 1 death. The tally in Boise County is 105 cases and 2 deaths. Butte County also reports 105 cases. Custer county has 103 cases and 1 death.
Oneida stands at 86 cases. Adams County has 82 cases and 2 deaths. Camas County has 51 cases and Clark County stands at 44 cases.
Idaho health officials count only residents of a county who test positive, not visitors to any county or the state. People who get tested in one county and live in another county show up on the tally of their home county.
In East Idaho, people may call the coronavirus hotline at 208-522-0310 or 855-533-3160 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have questions about the virus answered. Emails may be sent to COVIDQuestions@eiph.idaho.gov. The state health department’s COVID-19 hotline number is 888-330-3010. A separate hotline for people feeling stressed by COVID-19 has also been set up. People can call or text 986-867-1073 or toll-free 866-947-5186 to get assistance finding help for their particular issues.
The health department recommends wearing masks and maintaining at least 6 feet distance from other people who don't live in the same home. It suggests not attending large gatherings. People are reminded to frequently disinfect areas that are commonly touched and to wash their hands often for at least 20 seconds.