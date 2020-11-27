The death count from the coronavirus topped 900 when data was reported at the end of the day Friday, Nov. 27, to stand at 909.
Officials with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare didn't report numbers on Thanksgiving, so the count could have been exceeded on Thursday.
It took nine days for Idaho to tally another 100 deaths, increasing from 812 on Nov. 18. The first death in Idaho was reported March 22, after the first two cases of the virus in the state were confirmed on March 13. Idaho recorded death No. 100 on July 9. Death No. 200 came on Aug. 3. No. 300 was hit on Aug. 21. No. 400 was exceeded on Sept. 9, No. 500 came on Oct. 7. No. 600 came Oct. 29. No. 700 was surpassed on Nov. 10, before No. 800 was topped Nov. 18 and 900 exceeded on Nov. 27.
Through the end of the day Friday, the state health department reported a total of 98,500 people have been confirmed with the virus since March.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported Friday that 706,739 tests have been conducted on 468,895 people in Idaho.
Of the total count, health department officials report 39,900 people have recovered from the virus while 3,878 were ever hospitalized, including 727 who spent time in intensive care units. The number of health care workers infected with COVID now stands at 4,985. And, seven children have been confirmed with cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome. Another 5,015 people are classified as asymptomatic in Idaho.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little moved the state back to Stage 2 of the reopening plan in early November as numbers continue to skyrocket daily across the state, stretching the resources of health care facilities. In Stage 2, gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited, except for religious or political groups and schools. No businesses are required to close in Stage 2, but bars and restaurants must require patrons to remain seated at least 6 feet apart.
Custer County has 146 total cases, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, of which 5 are active cases. One death has been confirmed in Custer County. Custer County is in the moderate-risk category for transmission. Lemhi County has 9 active cases from its total of 427 cases. Seven Lemhi County residents have died from the virus. It is listed in the critical category. Butte County's tally stood at 11 active cases on Friday, according to Southeastern Idaho Public Health, with 124 total cases. It's in the high-risk category, as is every county in that health district.
Custer reported its first case on March 25; the second on March 30; numbers three, four and five on June 24, 25 and 27; one more on July 11; another on July 25, two on Aug. 5, one on Aug. 11, three on Aug. 18, one on Aug. 26, 10 on Aug. 27, two on Aug. 28, one on Aug. 31, one on Sept. 1, five on Sept. 2, one on Sept. 3, one on Sept. 4, one on Sept. 10, nine on Sept. 11, one on Sept. 17, two on Sept. 21, three on Sept. 24, one on Sept. 25, two on Sept. 26, two on Sept. 29; three on Sept. 30; one on Oct. 2, two on Oct. 6; three on Oct. 7; two on Oct. 9; one on Oct. 10; two on Oct. 13; seven on Oct. 14; two on Oct. 15; one on Oct. 16; one on Oct. 17; one on Oct. 22; one on Oct. 24; one on Oct. 28; one on Oct. 31; two on Nov. 1; one on Nov. 3; two on Nov. 4; two on Nov. 5; five on Nov. 10; two on Nov. 11; seven on Nov. 12; one on Nov. 13; one on Nov. 14; one on Nov. 16; six on Nov. 18; three on Nov. 19; one on Nov. 21; three on Nov. 21; two on Nov. 23; two on Nov. 24 and three on Nov. 25. Not all the cases are accounted for on the health district website.
Ada County continues to have the highest death and case counts — 238, with 24,821 cases. Canyon County has 142 deaths and 14,881 cases. Bonneville County stays in the third spot with 7,326 cases and 61 deaths. Kootenai County’s tally is 7,277 cases and 76 deaths. Twin Falls County reports 6,734 cases and 89 deaths. Bannock County has 4,344 cases and 28 deaths. Madison County has 4,053 cases and 8 deaths.
Bingham County has 2,683 cases and 27 deaths. Nez Perce County has 2,233 cases and 32 deaths. Cassia County reports 2,141 cases and 17 deaths.
Jerome County has 1,862 cases and 12 deaths. In Minidoka County the tally is 1,747 cases and 14 deaths. Latah County reports 1,683 cases and 3 deaths. Payette has 1,589 cases and 14 deaths. The count in Jefferson County is 1,484 with 11 deaths. In Blaine County, 1,273 people have been confirmed with the virus and 7 people have died.
Bonner County has 959 cases and 3 deaths. The count in Gooding County is 939 with 9 deaths. Gem County stands at 912 cases and 5 deaths. Elmore County has 882 cases and 6 deaths. Washington County reports 744 cases and 11 deaths. Idaho County has 730 cases and 6 deaths. In Fremont County, the tally is 697 cases and 10 deaths. Franklin tallies 668 cases and 5 deaths. Owyhee County is at 649 cases and 5 deaths. In Teton County, there are 535 cases and 2 deaths. Clearwater County reports 529 cases.
Shoshone stands at 492 cases and 22 deaths. Power County has 457 cases and 4 deaths. Lemhi County has 427 cases and 7 deaths.
Lincoln County has 349 cases and 8 deaths. Boundary stands at 344 cases and 3 deaths. Benewah is at 272 cases and 3 deaths. Valley County reports 235 cases and 1 death.
Lewis County has 194 cases and 4 deaths. In Bear Lake County, 184 cases have been confirmed and 1 death. Custer County has 146 cases and 1 death. Oneida reports 134 cases. Boise County stands at 134 cases and 2 deaths. In Butte County, 124 cases are confirmed.
Just three counties have fewer than 100 cases reported. Adams County has 99 cases and 2 deaths. Camas County has 52 cases and Clark County stands at 48 cases.
At the end of the day Friday, the death count from the virus in the United States stood at 262,673 people. A total of 12,823,092 Americans have tested positive for the virus.
Idaho health officials count only residents of a county who test positive, not visitors to any county or the state. People who get tested in one county and live in another county show up on the tally of their home county.
In East Idaho, people may call the coronavirus hotline at 208-522-0310 or 855-533-3160 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have questions about the virus answered. Emails may be sent to COVIDQuestions@eiph.idaho.gov. The state health department’s COVID-19 hotline number is 888-330-3010. A separate hotline for people feeling stressed by COVID-19 has also been set up. People can call or text 986-867-1073 or toll-free 866-947-5186 to get assistance finding help for their particular issues.
The health department recommends wearing masks and maintaining at least 6 feet distance from other people who don't live in the same home and not gathering in a place with more than 10 people. People are reminded to frequently disinfect areas that are commonly touched and to wash their hands often for at least 20 seconds.