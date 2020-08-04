The death toll in Idaho from COVID-19 has topped 200.
At 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 210 deaths, coming on the heels of 559 new cases in the last 24 hours and 22,234 cases listed as confirmed or probable.
Across the nation, 155,204 people have died from coronavirus and 4.7 million cases have been confirmed, according to the Centers for Disease and Prevention.
Idaho recorded death No. 100 on July 9. The first death was reported March 22, after the first two cases of the virus in the state were confirmed on March 13.
The virus has been reported in 42 counties -- Butte and Clark remain the two counties with no confirmed cases.
Custer County remains at 7 confirmed cases, while Lemhi's count grew to 12, up one in the last five days.
Of the statewide total, 7,875 patients have recovered, 906 are hospitalized, including 260 in intensive care units. Health care workers account for 1,311 of the confirmed cases. Across the state, 190,520 tests have been administered.
Ada County continues to have the highest death and case counts -- 66, with 8,280 cases. Canyon County has 42 deaths, including 6 deaths in the last five days, and 5,111 cases. Kootenai County's tally is 1,633 cases and 14 deaths. The death count there doubled in five days. Twin Falls County reports 1,257 cases and 32 deaths.
Bonneville County continues to surge with 808 cases and 2 deaths. In Blaine County, 571 people have been confirmed with the virus and 6 people have died.
Cassia County now has 491 confirmed cases and 1 death. Neighbor Minidoka County has 453 cases and 2 deaths. Jerome County stands at 439 cases and 6 deaths. Payette County records 348 cases and 2 deaths. In Bannock County, 329 cases and 2 deaths are reported. The count in Owyhee has grown to 239 and 2 deaths. Bingham County gained 43 cases in five days to stand at 207 cases and 2 deaths. Elmore County has 201 cases and 3 deaths.
Washington County has 194 cases and 3 deaths. Gem stands at 161 cases. Jefferson County reports 49 new cases in five days to total 158 and 1 death. Bonner has 156 cases. The tally in Gooding County is 144 and 1 death. Madison's count is 142. Nez Perce County has 138 cases and 19 deaths.
Latah County is at 88, Shoshone at 78 cases and 2 deaths, Fremont is at 68, Teton has 62. The count in Benewah is 58. Power and Lincoln counties each report 53 cases. Valley and Franklin counties each have 50 cases.
Boise County has 42 cases and 1 death. Boundary has 34, Idaho County is at 30 and Caribou stands at 23. Adams County has 18 cases and Clearwater County reports 15. The tally in Oneida is 13. Lemhi stands at 12.
Single-digit counts are shown in Bear Lake with 9; Custer County with 7; Clark with 5 and Camas with 1.
Several Idaho cities, including Stanley, Hailey, Victor, McCall, Ketchum, Boise, Moscow and Driggs, along with Blaine, Ada, Teton, Bonneville and Kootenai counties, have passed laws or city resolutions which require masks be worn in public if physical distancing can't be maintained. About half of all Idahoans live in a city or county where masks are mandated.
Many businesses throughout the state including Best Western hotels, Walmart, Costco, Target, CVS, Apple, Best Buy, Starbucks and Kroger stores, and The Challis Messenger and its sister Adams Publishing Group newspapers, require masks be worn inside their buildings.
In East Idaho, people may call the coronavirus hotline at 208-522-0310 or 855-533-3160 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have questions about the virus answered. Emails may be sent to COVIDQuestions@eiph.idaho.gov.
The state health department's COVID-19 hotline number is 888-330-3010.
The health department recommends wearing masks and maintaining at least 6 feet distance from other people. It suggests not attending large gatherings. People are reminded to frequently disinfect areas that are commonly touched and to wash their hands often for at least 20 seconds.
