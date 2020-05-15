Idaho had tallied 72deaths from the coronavirus as of 5 p.m. Thursday, May 14, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
To date there have been 2,351 reported cases of the virus in the state. A total of 34,546 Idahoans have been tested for coronavirus. Cases have been reported in 33 of the state's 44 counties.
Ada County has the greatest number of cases -- 759 and 2s deaths. In Blaine County, 507 people have been confirmed with the virus and 5 people have died. Nineteen deaths were reported in Nez Perce County, which has 79 confirmed cases. Thirteen deaths were reported in Twin Falls County, which has 298 cases. Six deaths have been reported in Canyon County, where there are 276 confirmed cases of the virus. Two deaths occurred in Jerome, Payette and Elmore counties. Jerome County has 87 cases. Elmore County has 31 cases and Payette County has 19 cases.
One death has been reported in Cassia County, which has 16 cases.
The count in Kootenai County stands at 64. Bonneville County has 30 cases. Lincoln County has 29 cases. Gooding County has 22 cases.
Madison County stands at 18. Gem County has 16 reported cases and Minidoka County has 15 cases. Bannock and Washington counties each have 13 cases. Teton County reports 11 caes.
Owyhee has 8 cases. Bingham and Latah counties each have 6 cases. Jefferson has 5 cases. Bonner County has 4 cases.
Three cases have been confirmed in each Adams, Fremont, Power and Idaho counties. Custer County has 2 confirmed cases, as does Valley County. The remaining counties with confirmed cases each have one case: Lemhi, Caribou and Camas.
Public health officials advise Idahoans who think they need to be tested for the virus to call their health care provider for instructions about the next steps. People who feel ill and suspect coronavirus should not show up unannounced at a health care facility, health officials said. As people return to public venues, the health department recommends wearing masks and maintaining at least 6 feet distance from other people. People are also reminded to frequently disinfect areas that are commonly touched and to wash their hands often.
In East Idaho, people may call the coronavirus hotline at 208-522-0310 or 855-533-3160 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have questions about the virus answered. The state health department's COVID-19 hotline number is 888-330-3010.
Gov. Brad Little said Thursday he will advance the state's reopening plan to stage 2 on Saturday, as planned.