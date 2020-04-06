Three more Idahoans have died from COVID-19, bringing the total to 13 deaths, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
The number of confirmed cases rose to 1,170 at 5 p.m. Monday, April 6. Cases have been confirmed in 31 of Idaho's 44 counties.
Blaine County remains the hot spot, with 423 confirmed cases and 2 deaths. Ada County's count stands at 413 cases and 3 deaths. Three deaths have been reported in Canyon County, where there are 104 confirmed cases of the virus. Two deaths were reported in Nez Perce County, which has 15 confirmed cases. And one death occurred in each Payette, Twin Falls and Cassia counties. Payette County has 6 confirmed cases. Twin Falls County has 53 confirmed cases. Cassia County has 5 confirmed caes.
The count in Kootenai County increased to 43. In Jerome County, there are now 18 confirmed cases and 12 each in Elmore and Lincoln counties. Gem County has 8 confirmed cases, Bonneville has 6. Teton and Bannock counties are each reporting 5 cases. The count in Jefferson and Madison is 4 each.
Three cases have been confirmed in each Bonner, Minidoka, Idaho and Gooding counties.
Custer County has 2 confirmed cases, as do Fremont, Owyhee, Bingham, Valley and Latah counties.
The remaining counties with confirmed cases each have one case: Adams, Washington, Caribou and Camas
More women than men have tested positive for the virus in Idaho, according to the health department. A total of 597 women, representing 52 percent of the cases, have tested positive, compared to 568 men confirmed with the virus. A total of 11,246 Idahoans have been tested for coronavirus.
Public health officials advise Idahoans who think they need to be tested for the virus to call their health care provider for instructions about the next steps. People who feel ill and suspect coronavirus should not show up unannounced at a health care facility, health officials said.
In East Idaho, people may call the coronavirus hotline at 208-522-0310 or 855-533-3160 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have questions about the virus answered. The state health department's COVID-19 hotline number is 888-330-3010.
Public health district officials remind Idaho residents that it's still cold and flu season and most people don't need to seek medical attention for mild respiratory illnesses, such as a cold. Officials do not recommend testing of people who don't have symptoms of COVID-19 because there are a limited number of test kits available.
Health officials remind people to maintain a distance of 6 feet between people, wash your hands frequently and clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs.
Idahoans are under a stay-home order issued by Gov. Brad Little through April 15.