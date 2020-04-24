Lehmi County recorded its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on Friday, according to a news release from Mimi Taylor with Eastern Idaho Public Health.
The woman in her 40s contracted the virus by community spread, which means health officials aren't certain how a patient was exposed. She was not hospitalized and is recovering at home.
No new deaths from coronavirus were reported Friday in Idaho, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. To date, 54 people have died from the virus.
The number of cases considered confirmed or probable rose to 1,870 on Friday, April 24. Cases have been confirmed in 33 of Idaho's 44 counties.
Ada County has the greatest number of confirmed cases -- 642 and 14 deaths. In Blaine County, 489 people have been confirmed with the virus and 5 people have died. Thirteen deaths were reported in Nez Perce County, which has 58 confirmed cases. Eleven deaths were reported in Twin Falls County, which has 149 confirmed cases. Six deaths have been reported in Canyon County, where there are 226 confirmed cases of the virus. Two deaths occurred in Jerome County, which has 45 confirmed cases. One death has been reported in each Cassia, Elmore and Payette counties. Cassia County has 12 confirmed cases, 32 cases are confirmed in Elmore County and 13 cases have been confirmed in Payette County.
The count in Kootenai County stands at 59. Bonneville County has 28 confirmed cases. Twenty-one cases have been confirmed in Lincoln. Gem County has 11 confirmed cases. Minidoka County has 10 confirmed cases. Nine cases have been confirmed in Gooding County. Bannock, Teton, Owyhee and Madison counties each have 8 cases.
Jefferson County has 5 confirmed cases. The total is 4 cases in each Latah and Bonner counties. Three cases have been confirmed in each Bingham, Adams and Idaho counties. Custer County has 2 confirmed cases, as do Fremont, Valley, Washington and Power counties. The remaining counties with confirmed cases each have one case: Caribou and Camas.
A total of 19,361 Idahoans have been tested for coronavirus.
Public health officials advise Idahoans who think they need to be tested for the virus to call their health care provider for instructions about the next steps. People who feel ill and suspect coronavirus should not show up unannounced at a health care facility, health officials said.
In East Idaho, people may call the coronavirus hotline at 208-522-0310 or 855-533-3160 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have questions about the virus answered. The state health department's COVID-19 hotline number is 888-330-3010.