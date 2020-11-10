As Eastern Idaho Public Heath board members changed the metrics for active case rates in the eight counties they oversee, they also moved Lemhi County into the critical risk category for the coronavirus at their Nov. 5 meeting.
As of Nov. 6, public health officials listed 44 active cases in Lemhi. At the time of the board members' decision, the active case number was 50. Based on the new metrics, which raised the active case rate per 10,000 people from 10 to 15 in the moderate-risk level and added the metric of 45 active cases for three days to the critical-risk level, board members put Lemhi in the highest-risk category.
According to health officials, Lemhi has seen a substantial spike in COVID-19 cases in the past few weeks. The first case of the virus appeared in the county in April. Lemhi was first moved to the moderate-risk category Aug. 13 with 28 active cases. On Oct. 25, the county had 31 active cases and was moved to the high-risk category.
Along with a climbing active case count, three deaths from COVID-19 were reported last week. Two women and one man, all in their 60s, died last week from the virus. The first Lemhi County resident to die from the virus did so Oct. 29.
Eastern Idaho Public Health Director Geri Rackow said in an email to county and city officials the increased number of active cases also means hospital capacities in the area are stretched even thinner than they already were. She warned as flu season approaches and more people require medical assistance, providers will struggle to keep up.
Jeanie Gentry, CEO of Steele Memorial Medical Center, has said the Salmon hospital is short about 40 percent of employees because of COVID-19 exposures or positive tests, adding to pressures caused by the virus.
Rackow said people within Custer, Lemhi, Bonneville, Clark, Fremont, Jefferson, Madison and Teton counties need to maintain sanitary practices, regardless of the county's risk level. Washing hands frequently, wiping down high-touch surfaces and wearing face coverings in public should still be practiced, she said.
"We all need to continue these efforts to keep the cases of COVID-19 at manageable levels and ensure our kids can stay in school, our businesses open, and so our region’s hospitals are able to maintain capacity for all patients needing hospital care -- not just COVID patients," Rackow said.