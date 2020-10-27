While a virus surge infects more eastern Idahoans, sends more to the hospital, and kills more, regional health officials are trying to get more people to voluntarily comply with public health guidelines and mandates.
At last week’s Eastern Idaho Public Health board meeting, board Chairman Bryon Reed said he likes the direction the board is pursuing, “to encourage personal responsibility. We’re doing all we can do, I believe, as a board.”
Dr. John Landers, an Idaho Falls psychologist, told board members the pandemic has spawned more depression and anxiety in people without such issues before, and it has worsened the mental health of people with prior conditions. The effects have been most pronounced in low-income earners, people of color, young people, essential workers and health care workers, Landers said.
“You cannot do it by yourself,” Landers told the health board. “If we engage our community leaders, our businesses and other folks in assisting us — if we all work together, we can.”
Board members also learned Lemhi County is the second in the district to reach the high-risk level for coronavirus spread, a symbolic designation meant to signal the virus is spreading rapidly.
Counties are automatically moved to that risk level when their active case rates rise above 30 active cases per 10,000 residents, or 45 per 10,000 for less populated areas, for three consecutive days. Madison County, a national hotspot, has been at high-risk for two weeks. As of Sunday night, Lemhi County had 31 active cases and 206 total cases since March. On Sunday, Custer County had two active cases and 91 total cases reported.
No additional restrictions come at the high-risk level. But remaining in place are the moderate-risk level’s mask mandate and restrictions that say gatherings must allow for social distancing.
The first three weeks of October sent more than 3,000 new virus cases to hospitals in eastern Idaho — well above the previous single-month case record of 2,244 set in September. More than 8,000 eastern Idahoans have contracted COVID-19; more than 300 have been hospitalized; at least 41 have died.