Lemhi County has been moved into the moderate risk category because of the rapid spread of coronavirus, according to Eastern Idaho Public Health officials.
Lemhi County was moved to the higher category on Aug. 13.
As of Sunday, Aug. 16, Lemhi County had 51 total COVID-19 cases, including 28 active cases. That was an increase from 37 total cases — 18 active — just three days earlier.
The health district issued an order of restrictions for Lemhi County on Aug. 13. Among the restrictions are that face coverings are mandatory when people are in public places or when people are closer than 6 feet from non-household members. Organizers of group gatherings must ensure that people have 28 square foot of clear space per person. People found guilty of violating the order are subject to fines and jail time.
Several Salmon businesses voluntarily closed, temporarily, after employees tested positive for the virus.
Custer County’s virus count hasn’t changed, remaining with 1 active case and 11 total cases since the pandemic began. Custer remains in the minimal risk level, along with Madison County. All of the other counties in the Eastern Idaho Public Health District are in the moderate risk level. Those counties are Lemhi, Teton, Jefferson, Bonneville, Clark and Fremont.
Butte County has one active case, it’s only case of the pandemic.
As of Sunday evening, Aug. 16, Idaho had a total of 27,660 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 269 deaths.
In East Idaho, people may call the coronavirus hotline at 208-522-0310 or 855-533-3160 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have questions about the virus answered. Emails may be sent to COVIDQuestions@eiph.idaho.gov.
The state health department’s COVID-19 hotline number is 888-330-3010.