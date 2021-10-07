Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
The death count from the coronavirus continues to grow in Custer and Lemhi counties.
Another death was confirmed Oct. 1 in Lemhi County, a woman in her 50s, according to Eastern Idaho Public Health officials.
That death followed two deaths from COVID-19 in Custer County last week. The death of a Custer County woman in her 60s was confirmed Sept. 29, a day after the death of a Custer County man in his 50s was confirmed.
Custer County has recorded five deaths from the virus. Lemhi County has 14 confirmed deaths.
No new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Custer County on Monday. There are 13 active cases.
Lemhi County had three new cases reported and 24 active cases at the close of day Monday. Butte County had two new cases and 15 active cases at the end of Monday, Southeastern Idaho Public Health reported.
Statewide, 261,459 cases of the virus have been confirmed since the pandemic began last year. On Monday, a total of 1,108 new cases were reported to state health department officials. Through Monday 2,982 Idahoans had died from COVID-19, including 19 deaths on Monday.