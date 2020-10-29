Lemhi County recorded its first death from the coronavirus on Thursday, Oct. 29, the same day the state's death toll topped 600.
Just 22 days after hitting 500 deaths, Idaho tallied 615 deaths when data was reported by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare at the end of day Thursday. The first death in Idaho was reported March 22, after the first two cases of the virus in the state were confirmed on March 13. Idaho recorded death No. 100 on July 9. Death No. 200 came on Aug. 3. No. 250 was reported on Aug. 13. No. 300 was hit on Aug. 21. No. 400 was exceeded on Sept. 9, No. 500 came on Oct. 7 and No. 600 came Oct. 29.
The Lemhi County death was confirmed as a man in his 60s by Eastern Idaho Public Health officials. Custer County has had one confirmed death, a woman in her 80s.
Statewide, 62,746 cases of the virus have been confirmed from the 381,008 people who have had at least one of the 515,774 tests administered in Idaho through the end of Oct. 29.
Custer County has 96 total cases, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, of which two are active cases. Lemhi County has 54 active cases from its total of 262 cases. Butte County's tally stood at 22 active cases on Thursday, according to Southeastern Idaho Public Health, with 103 total cases.
Custer remains listed in the moderate-risk category for the transmission of the virus, while Butte and Lemhi counties are in the high-risk classification. Both categories carry mask mandates which are loosely followed locally.
Custer reported its first case on March 25; the second on March 30; numbers three, four and five on June 24, 25 and 27; one more on July 11; another on July 25, two on Aug. 5, one on Aug. 11, three on Aug. 18, one on Aug. 26, 10 on Aug. 27, two on Aug. 28, one on Aug. 31, one on Sept. 1, five on Sept. 2, one on Sept. 3, one on Sept. 4, one on Sept. 10, nine on Sept. 11, one on Sept. 17, two on Sept. 21, three on Sept. 24, one on Sept. 25, two on Sept. 26, two on Sept. 29; three on Sept. 30; one on Oct. 2, two on Oct. 6; three on Oct. 7; two on Oct. 9; one on Oct. 10; two on Oct. 13; seven on Oct. 14; two on Oct. 15; one on Oct. 16; one on Oct. 17; one on Oct. 22; one on Oct. 24; and one on Oct. 28. Not all the cases are accounted for on the health district website.
Of the statewide total, 29,195 patients have recovered and 2,549 were ever hospitalized, including 546 patients who were in intensive care units. Health care workers account for 3,871 of the confirmed cases. Three cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children have been confirmed.
Ada County continues to have the highest death and case counts — 174, with 16,908 cases. Canyon County has 109 deaths and 10,111 cases. Bonneville County stays in the third spot with 4,591 cases and 37 deaths. Kootenai County’s tally is 4,253 cases and 50 deaths. Twin Falls County reports 4,200 cases and 50 deaths. Madison County, which has the highest growth rate for confirmed cases of the virus in the U.S., now has 2,644 cases and 4 deaths. Bannock County has 2,582 cases and 14 deaths. Bingham County has 1,621 cases and 22 deaths. Cassia County reports 1,419 cases and 9 deaths. Minidoka County's tally is 1,220 cases and 9 deaths. Payette has 1,145 cases and 10 deaths. Jerome County has 1,142 cases and 9 deaths.
The count in Jefferson County is 994 with 3 deaths. Latah County increased to 962 cases and 1 death. In Blaine County, 897 people have been confirmed with the virus and 7 people have died. Nez Perce County has 895 cases and 24 deaths. The count in Gooding County is 604 with 9 deaths. Elmore County has 543 cases and 4 deaths. Bonner County has 508 cases and 1 death.
Fremont County has 486 cases and 4 deaths. Washington County reports 471 cases and 8 deaths. Gem County reports 436 cases and 6 deaths. Owyhee County is at 399 cases and 5 deaths. Idaho County has 376 cases and 1 death. Franklin tallies 374 cases and 2 deaths. Power County has 369 cases and 2 deaths.
In Caribou County, the count is 293 cases and 4 deaths. Teton's count is 289 cases and 2 deaths. Shoshone stands at 281 cases and 20 deaths. Lincoln County has 213 cases and 2 deaths.
Benewah is at 179 cases and 3 deaths. Boundary stands at 173 cases and 1 death. The count in Clearwater County is 145 cases. Valley County reports 119 cases and 1 death.
Lewis County has 84 cases and 3 deaths. The tally in Boise County is 83 cases and 2 deaths. In Bear Lake County, 76 cases have been confirmed, with 1 death. In Adams County, the confirmed case count is 63, with 2 deaths. Oneida County reports 56 cases. Camas County has 41 cases and Clark County has 40 cases.
Idaho health officials count only residents of a county who test positive, not visitors to any county or the state. People who get tested in one county and live in another county show up on the tally of their home county.
In East Idaho, people may call the coronavirus hotline at 208-522-0310 or 855-533-3160 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have questions about the virus answered. Emails may be sent to COVIDQuestions@eiph.idaho.gov. The state health department’s COVID-19 hotline number is 888-330-3010. A separate hotline for people feeling stressed by COVID-19 has also been set up. People can call or text 986-867-1073 or toll-free 866-947-5186 to get assistance finding help for their particular issues.
The health department recommends wearing masks and maintaining at least 6 feet distance from other people who don't live in the same home. It suggests not attending large gatherings. People are reminded to frequently disinfect areas that are commonly touched and to wash their hands often for at least 20 seconds.