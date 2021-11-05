The death of a Lemhi County man in his 60s from COVID-19 was confirmed by Eastern Idaho Public Health officials Thursday.
The death brings the total number of deaths from the virus in Lemhi County to 19.
It follows the fourth death in Butte County from COVID-19 being reported the final week of October, according to Southeastern Idaho Public Health officials. That was the death of a man in his 50s, according to health district Public Information Officer Tracy McCulloch.
There was one new and 12 active COVID-19 cases in Butte County at the end of Thursday.
At the end of the day Thursday, there were 13 active virus cases in Custer County, including three reported Thursday. The death count in Custer County from the virus remains six.
In Lemhi County, health officials tracked three new cases Thursday, bringing the total number of active cases to 19.
Statewide 662 news cases of the coronavirus were confirmed Thursday. That bumped the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 295,147. The coronavirus death count in Idaho rose to 3,629 Thursday.
Across Idaho, 835,528 people are fully vaccinated and 127,705 people have received their booster shot. Vaccines are available in Custer County by contacting Eastern Idaho Public Health at 208-879-2504.