The number of coronavirus cases in Lemhi County stood at 25 at 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, more than doubling in the prior four days.
In that same four-day period from Aug. 5-9, Custer County increased from 7 to 10 cases.
Idaho's death toll from COVID-19 now stands at 237 and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare counts 24,671 cases as confirmed or probable. Idaho recorded death No. 100 on July 9. The first death was reported March 22, after the first two cases of the virus in the state were confirmed on March 13.
The virus has been reported in 42 counties -- Butte and Clark remain the two counties with no confirmed cases.
Of the statewide total, 9,157 patients have recovered and 999 are hospitalized. Health care workers account for 1,451 of the confirmed cases. Across the state, 204,928 tests have been administered.
The highest number of cases in Idaho are reported in people between the ages of 18 and 29 -- 7,390. People in their 30s account for 4,259 cases, in their 40s for 3,750 cases, in their 50s for 3,077. Cases in people younger than 18 tally 2,226. The count for people in their 60s is 1,964, in their 70s 1,155, in their 80s 614, in their 90s 197 and 8 people age 100 or older have had the virus.
Ada County continues to have the highest death and case counts -- 81, with 8,949 cases. Canyon County has 48 deaths and 5,772 cases. Kootenai County's tally is 1,791 cases and 16 deaths. Twin Falls County reports 1,412 cases and 32 deaths.
Bonneville County continues to surge with 1,052 cases and 4 deaths. In Blaine County, 576 people have been confirmed with the virus and 6 people have died.
Cassia County now has 518 confirmed cases and 1 death. Neighbor Minidoka County has 478 cases and 2 deaths. Jerome County stands at 474 cases and 6 deaths. Bannock County has 391 cases and 2 deaths. Payette County records 384 cases and 2 deaths. The count in Owyhee has grown to 263 and 3 deaths. Bingham County stands at 244 cases and 2 deaths. Elmore County has 212 cases and 3 deaths. Washington County has 205 cases and 3 deaths.
Jefferson County reports 40 new cases in four days to total 198 and 1 death. Bonner has 181 cases. Gem County has 179 cases and 1 death. Madison's count is 165 -- 23 new cases in four days. The tally in Gooding County is 162 and 2 deaths. Nez Perce County has 158 cases and 19 deaths. Shoshone County reported 22 more cases in four days to stand at 100 cases and 2 deaths.
Latah County is at 99, Fremont is at 84, Teton has 82 -- 20 more than four days ago. The count in Benewah is 64. Valley has 59 cases. Lincoln County reports 56 cases, followed by Power with 55 cases. Franklin County has 51 cases.
Boise County has 48 cases and 1 death. Boundary has 35, Idaho and Caribou counties are each at 31. Lemhi reports 25 cases.
Adams County has 19 cases and Clearwater County reports 16. Bear Lake county has 15 cases, followed by Oneida with 13 and Custer with 10.
Single-digit counts are shown in Clark with 8 and Camas with 1.
Several Idaho cities, including Stanley, Hailey, Victor, McCall, Ketchum, Boise, Moscow and Driggs, along with Blaine, Ada, Teton, Bonneville and Kootenai counties, have passed laws or city resolutions which require masks be worn in public if physical distancing can't be maintained. About half of all Idahoans live in a city or county where masks are mandated.
Many businesses throughout the state including Best Western hotels, Walmart, Costco, Target, CVS, Apple, Best Buy, Starbucks and Kroger stores, and The Challis Messenger and its sister Adams Publishing Group newspapers, require masks be worn inside their buildings.
In East Idaho, people may call the coronavirus hotline at 208-522-0310 or 855-533-3160 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have questions about the virus answered. Emails may be sent to COVIDQuestions@eiph.idaho.gov.
The state health department's COVID-19 hotline number is 888-330-3010.
The health department recommends wearing masks and maintaining at least 6 feet distance from other people. It suggests not attending large gatherings. People are reminded to frequently disinfect areas that are commonly touched and to wash their hands often for at least 20 seconds.