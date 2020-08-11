The number of coronavirus cases in Lemhi County stood at 25 at 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10. The tally doubled in four days last week, increasing from 12 on Aug. 5 to 25 by Aug. 9.
In that same four-day period from Aug. 5-9, Custer County increased from 7 to 10 cases.
Custer reported its first case on March 25; the second on March 30; numbers three, four and five on June 24, 25 and 27; one more on July 11; another on July 25 and two on Aug. 5, according to data from Eastern Idaho Public Health.
Idaho’s death toll from COVID-19 now stands at 239 and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare counts 25,100 cases as confirmed or probable. Idaho recorded death No. 100 on July 9. The first death was reported March 22, after the first two cases of the virus in the state were confirmed on March 13.
The virus has been reported in 42 counties — Butte and Lewis remain the two counties with no confirmed cases.
Of the statewide total, 9,341 patients have recovered and 1,006 are hospitalized, including 282 in intensive care units. Health care workers account for 1,467 of the confirmed cases. Across the state, 206,830 tests have been administered.
The highest number of cases in Idaho are reported in people between the ages of 18 and 29 — 7,476. People in their 30s account for 4,335 cases, in their 40s for 3,817 cases, in their 50s for 3,139. Cases in people younger than 18 tally 2,263. The count for people in their 60s is 2,021, in their 70s 1,180, in their 80s 627, in their 90s 200 and 8 people age 100 or older have had the virus.
Ada County continues to have the highest death and case counts — 83, with 9,144 cases. Canyon County has 48 deaths and 5,869 cases. Kootenai County’s tally is 1,792 cases and 16 deaths. Twin Falls County reports 1,430 cases and 32 deaths.
Bonneville County continues to surge with 1,075 cases and 4 deaths. In Blaine County, 577 people have been confirmed with the virus and 6 people have died.
Cassia County now has 525 confirmed cases and 1 death. Jerome County stands at 483 cases and 6 deaths. Minidoka County has 480 cases and 2 deaths. Bannock County has 400 cases and 2 deaths. Payette County records 394 cases and 2 deaths. The count in Owyhee has grown to 265 and 3 deaths. Bingham County stands at 254 cases and 2 deaths. Elmore County has 213 cases and 3 deaths. Washington County has 209 cases and 3 deaths. Jefferson County jumped past the 200 mark to 201 cases and 1 death.
Bonner and Gem counties each have 180 cases. Gem has recorded 1 death. Madison’s count is 170 — 28 new cases in four days. The tally in Gooding County is 169 and 1 death. Nez Perce County has 161 cases and 19 deaths. Latah County reports 102 deaths and Shoshone County reports 100 cases and 2 deaths.
Fremont is at 85, Teton has 83 — 21 more than five days ago. The count in Benewah is 64. Valley has 61 cases. Lincoln County reports 59 cases, followed by Power with 57 cases. Franklin County has 52 cases. Boise County has 50 cases and 1 death.
Boundary has 36, Idaho and Caribou counties are each at 32. Lemhi reports 25 cases.
Adams County has 19 cases and both Clearwater and Bear Lake counties reports 17. In Oneida County, the tally is 14. Custer has 10. Single-digit counts are shown in Clark with 8 and Camas with 1.
Several Idaho cities, including Stanley, Hailey, Victor, McCall, Ketchum, Boise, Moscow and Driggs, along with Blaine, Jefferson, Ada, Teton, Bonneville, Fremont and Kootenai counties, have laws or health department orders which require masks be worn in public if physical distancing can’t be maintained. About half of all Idahoans live in a city or county where masks are mandated.
Many businesses throughout the state including Best Western hotels, Walmart, Costco, Target, CVS, Apple, Best Buy, Starbucks and Kroger stores, and The Challis Messenger and its sister Adams Publishing Group newspapers, require masks be worn inside their buildings.
In East Idaho, people may call the coronavirus hotline at 208-522-0310 or 855-533-3160 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have questions about the virus answered. Emails may be sent to COVIDQuestions@eiph.idaho.gov.
The state health department’s COVID-19 hotline number is 888-330-3010.
The health department recommends wearing masks and maintaining at least 6 feet distance from other people. It suggests not attending large gatherings. People are reminded to frequently disinfect areas that are commonly touched and to wash their hands often for at least 20 seconds.