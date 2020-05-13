Several business owners in Challis, Mackay, Clayton and Salmon said they are trying to remain positive, but the economic toll of the coronavirus has dampened their spirits.
"I had to lay off an employee for the first time in 10 years," Chris Coffey, owner of Salmon Qwik Lube, said.
Even though his business stayed open during the statewide shutdown, because it provides an essential service, fewer customers came in. Because Gov. Brad Little's stay-at-home order closed businesses, which forced many people to not work, they didn't have money to spend on their vehicles, Coffey said.
Chris Bird, who operates Bird's Les Schwab Tires in Salmon with his son Josh, reported a similar situation. Keeping in line with corporate policies, Bird said they implemented extra precautions for the limited work they performed.
Les Schwab workers asked customers to wait in their autos for service and beefed up sanitation efforts in their stores, according to President of Store Operations John Robertson, in keeping with recommendations from the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention.
With Little's implementation of Idaho Rebounds, the plan to reopen businesses across the state, business owners and managers are now preparing to resume full service.
"We should be able to be open in a county our size," Loren Arfmann, owner of Arfmann's Four Seasons in Salmon, said. Lemhi County has one confirmed case of coronavirus.
Arfmann kept his business open during the shut-down, providing shoppers first aid supplies, face masks and work boots. Because people were not supposed to leave their homes for anything beyond essential supplies, his store didn't get the foot traffic it depends on. In fact, he said, some days were so "horrendously slow" he closed early.
Greg Webster, owner of The Bent Rod Outdoors in Challis, had a similar experience. A large chunk of his business comes from people walking in and wandering around. Webster said he and his family sold merchandise online and through curbside delivery, but it wasn't the same.
Webster said when he does reopen the store, he will do so gradually. He plans shortened hours and will limit the number of people in the store to maintain physical distancing.
The owner of Ken's Club in Mackay, Anna Grover, said she will implement similar measures when she opens the doors to the restaurant and bar. Grover plans to remove several tables from the restaurant to keep adequate distance between customers. While she understands the precautions, the end result is a negative effect on her business.
"The last few weeks have been interesting because I've been the only one working," Grover said.
Grover had to lay off six employees, some of whom had worked there since before she owned the restaurant. She offered curbside delivery during the shut-down, which meant she didn't need servers. Without a friendly waitress serving the food, customers are less motivated to tip, she said. Her business relies heavily on tips, so she is unsure if she will continue curbside delivery indefinitely.
Grover is confident once the busy season begins, tips won't be a problem. Once Idahoans leave their homes and are free to socialize at bars and restaurants, there will be a "mad rush," she predicted.
Silver Street Mercantile and Goods owner Evan Fisher expects the same rush come summer at his Clayton business. Because the weather is warming and the days are getting longer, people are already out and about, he said, and he's already noticed a lot of travelers passing through Clayton with license plates from outside Custer County.
Fisher doesn't expect many out-of-state travelers, but he thinks Idahoans will get out of their homes and travel when they feel safe. Till then, Fisher said he has been doing well enough taking custom orders and shipping them through the mail.
One business which won't be reliant on the busy summer season is Computer Zen in Salmon, which owner Steve Dahl said did almost too well during the lock-down.
"We sold more laptops in one week than we typically sell in a month," Dahl said.
Dahl said because his store sells electronics and communication equipment, it was considered an essential business. A lot of shoppers came in because they needed hardware for their children to learn online, or were looking for things to keep kids occupied while they weren't in a classroom.
"A lot of STEAM and STEM products went out the door," Dahl said, referring to educational tools that entertain children while they learn. "And there was a huge uptick in TVs."
Dahl said a lot of people seemed to take the lock-down as a wake-up call, buying satellite phones and installing home security systems. However, some shoppers came in out of sheer boredom.
"A lot of window shoppers came in and said they were just looking for something to do outside their homes," Dahl said.
Paulette's Craft Supply and Home Decor owner Dylan Brewer said one of his goals during the lock-down was to keep people from getting too bored. While his Salmon shop was closed, Brewer took his arts and crafts to Facebook. He posted videos of himself working on craft kits that people could order from his store. Brewer made the videos because boredom can quickly turn into depression. Concerned about people's mental health, Brewer said he felt obligated to give people something fun to do.
"With all the craziness going on, we can't just sit back and feel bad about it," Brewer said.
Brewer saw the lock-down as a "rejuvenational period." He said he is reorganizing his store and will open once it is finished and he has restocked. Brewer expects some of his customers won't want to come inside, so he will offer curbside delivery for the foreseeable future.
"We're just trying to stay positive," Brewer said.