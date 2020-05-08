When it comes to learning online, students needs a dedicated computer and good Wi-Fi connection, which can be hard to come by in a rural area like Custer County.
Initially worried online classes would be too difficult to implement in the district during the coronavirus pandemic, Challis schools Superintendent Lani Rembelski said she was relieved when workers from Custer Telephone Cooperative and the Thompson Creek Mining Company came to help.
“We have such a giving community,” Rembelski said.
The superintendent said telephone cooperative workers helped set up free Wi-Fi and internet throughout the district and the mining company’s workers gave the district 10 laptops.
“We’re trying to keep the community connected,” Custer Telephone General Manager Dennis Thornock said. “It has been quite enlightening and makes you feel good.”
It’s important to invest in education, Thornock said. Students are the future, he said, so it makes sense to ensure they have all they need to get the best education available.
The coronavirus pandemic may have closed the doors to the co-op’s offices, but employees are still out working for the community, Thornock said. The essential work they provide is needed now more than ever as more and more people are relying on the internet, phone calls and other forms of electronic communication to conduct their daily business.
“Our goal, as it always has been, is to keep our infrastructure running,” Thornock said.
Jim Kopp, site manager at Thompson Creek Mine, said they donated used computers out of a sense of community. Mine employees Robin Oerke and Denton Laughlin came across several old laptops that weren’t being used. Laughlin wiped the computers of company information and Oerke presented them to the school district, Kopp said.
“We were already looking at ways to help the community and decided this is one thing we could do,” Kopp said.
Both Kopp and Thornock said they understand this is a hard time for many Challis students and parents. They said in times of crisis, it’s good for communities to come together.
“We try to help whenever we can,” Kopp said.