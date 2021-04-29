Custer County reached a COVID-19 vaccination rate of 32 percent April 26, which nearly matches the state’s rate of 32.8 percent for people who’ve received both their vaccines.
Some 39.2 percent of Custer County residents have received one dose of the two-shot vaccine. Across Idaho 42.2 percent of adults have had one shot.
In nearby Butte and Lemhi counties, 30.36 percent and 33.51 percent of residents have been fully vaccinated, respectively. In Butte, 37.72 percent of residents have received their first shot. In Lemhi, it’s 40.39 percent. Compared to vaccination rates in other Idaho counties, these numbers put Custer, Butte and Lemhi in the middle of the pack.
The counties with the highest vaccination rates are Blaine and Valley. Blaine residents have the highest percentage of people fully vaccinated at 54.25 percent while 72.8 percent have received at least their first shot. Valley follows with 41.03 percent of residents vaccinated and 52.93 percent having received a single dose.
Conversely, Owyhee and Cassia counties have the lowest percentages of people who’ve been vaccinated. In Owyhee, 19.9 percent of residents have been fully vaccinated and 24.41 percent have taken their first dose. As for Cassia, 20.57 percent of people have been fully vaccinated while 28.57 percent have had only their first shot.
All Idahoans 16 and older have been eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine since April 5. To make an appointment to get vaccinated, go to the state’s COVID-19 website at healthandwelfare.idaho.gov/covid-19-vaccination or call 208-533-3223 or 855-533-3160.