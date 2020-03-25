As the number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. has grown and been confirmed in Idaho, people across the state have flocked to stores to stockpile supplies, and Challis and Salmon are no exception.
“It’s kind of interesting, the reaction,” Pam Wilson, a retired teacher, said while examining meat at Lambs Market in Challis. Hanging over the meat was a paper sign, taped next to the prices, that stated “we are now limiting the purchase of all products to a limit of two per household.”
Trying to help as many people as possible, Scott Lamb said the limits make sure there’s enough food and supplies for everyone. He said Lambs Market has been experiencing shortages “just like everyone else.” Lamb said he has been in contact with distributors who are struggling to supply food and household items to stores due to high demand.
Shoppers expressed a range of reactions to the shortages, ranging from humor to frustration.
“People have to learn how to not be greedy,” Diane Leaton of Challis said. “It’s a virus, yes, a bad virus, but it will run its course.”
Leaton said she believes people are overreacting to the virus, especially locals. She said it is unlikely the virus will hit rural and isolated counties like Custer and Lemhi. She said the real issue is that people are allowing their fears to get the best of them, causing them to hoard supplies they don’t need.
“You’ve got to think of others,” Leaton said while she scanned stripped shelves.
Because the area is isolated, some locals have expressed concern that people from more populated areas will travel to towns like Challis and Salmon and clean them out of supplies.
Kate Curet, owner of Nature’s Pantry in Salmon, said she has seen several people from out of town in her store, looking for things bigger stores have run out of. The owner of the natural food and supplement store said she noticed this trend before the outbreak in Idaho was reported.
The hoarding caused delays in restocking the shelves, Curet said, mostly with herbs and immune-support vitamins. She said people think taking the immune-support vitamins will help repel the coronavirus and people who haven’t been able to get vitamins are using herbs to make natural remedies.
“We want people to be healthy, but they could be doing harm,” Curet said. “Some people really need those vitamins.”
Along with groceries and medicine, people have also been loading up on firearms and ammo. Chip Berry with 93 Outdoor Sports in Salmon said people have been coming to the store to stock up on ammo. People aren’t stockpiling guns nearly as much, he said.
“People are pretty much covered here when it comes to that,” Greg Webster of The Bent Rod Outdoors in Challis said about guns. Webster said his store hasn’t been hit by people looking to stock up on survival gear, but instead anglers looking to get away from talk about the virus.
Jim McDonald, manager at Valley Wide Cooperative in Salmon, said the farm and ranch supply store store has had similar experiences.
McDonald said “farmers don’t get to shut down” and ag producers who visit his store mostly poke fun at the virus. McDonald, however, has been treating the coronavirus seriously. He shut down Valley Wide deli’s grab-and-go service, only giving food to people who order in advance.