Twice every day Lost Rivers Medical Center CEO Brad Huerta has to get his temperature checked at the front door of the hospital to make sure he isn’t exhibiting signs associated with the coronavirus.
As one of the few non-essential staff members allowed in the hospital after he made the decision to limit access, Huerta said it’s just one small sacrifice he has to make to prevent COVID-19 from spreading.
“It’s the new normal,” Huerta said, “at least for now.”
Checking temperatures and limiting access to only one door at the hospital are two of several measures Lost Rivers staff members adopted in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak in Idaho.
Even before the first case was announced in Idaho, Huerta said he and his staff spent weeks reworking schedules, making preparations and gathering resources for the first case of COVID-19 to pop up in the hospital’s vicinity, which the CEO referred to as an “eventuality.” That eventuality came true March 25, when the first case of the coronavirus was confirmed in Custer County.
“We’re about to experience a massive stress test,” Huerta said. “We’re as prepared as we can possibly be.”
Huerta said people need to understand the gravity of the coronavirus situation and to realize why some groups of people are considered a priority for testing while others aren’t. Idaho medical facilities have an extremely limited supply of test kits that confirm COVID-19. Huerta said elderly people and those with pre-existing conditions are in greater need of testing than some other groups of people.
He wants people to understand there’s a reason for the increased bureaucracy and government intervention in their lives. The extra steps hospitals have taken to limit access and the stay-home order from Gov. Brad Little may be inconvenient and upsetting, but Huerta said they are temporary and for the greater good.
His hope is that people come out of this experience with a clearer perspective of themselves and their community. People should take the stay-home order as a chance to better themselves through books and exercise, he suggests. And once the larger threat of the virus diminishes, Huerta wants people to change their perspective on their health.
“Once the wave of panic subsides, I really hope people will want to be healthier,” Huerta said.
Recalling how past generations responded in times of crisis, Huerta said he came to the conclusion that society will survive COVID-19.
“Being a patriot once meant going off to fight in Europe or Japan during World War II,” Huerta said. “Now, being a patriot means staying home and sitting on your couch.”
Lost Rivers will continue to serve patients, either by admitting people once they’ve had their temperature checked at the front door or by servicing them in the new drive-up clinic in the parking lot.
Huerta said a personal silver lining to the spread of the coronavirus has been seeing how his staff has responded.
“There are no egos here at Lost Rivers,” Huerta said. “This virus has been revealing the better angles of our character.”