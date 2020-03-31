To consolidate resources in the face of the coronavirus outbreak, Lost Rivers Medical Center CEO Brad Huerta closed Mackay’s clinic last week.
“I can’t fight a two-front war,” Huerta, a former Marine, said.
Lost Rivers’ Arco facilities will continue to serve patients. To help deal with the possible overflow at the single site, Huerta had his staff open a drive-up clinic in the medical center’s parking lot.
Rose Beverly, an administrator for Lost Rivers, said people will call ahead, and depending on their needs they will be told to come inside or go to the drive-up clinic for treatment. Patients directed to the drive-up option will be guided to one of six numbered parking spots and a Lost Rivers staff member will go outside to administer services.
Huerta decided to close the Mackay clinic because resources for treating the coronavirus in Idaho are limited, especially in rural areas. Because of supply-chain issues, it made more sense to him to have a single location with a unified response. Also, closing the Mackay clinic and opening a drive-up clinic limits doctor-patient interactions and cuts down on possible exposure.
“If you’re healthy and just picking up meds, you don’t necessarily have to come into the clinic,” Huerta said.
Health care workers are more likely than most to contract COVID-19 because they have to risk exposure to help patients with the virus. Huerta said he’ll take any way he can to minimize that risk.
Along with delivering medication, services at the drive-up clinic include blood pressure tests and screening questions. As time goes on, Huerta said he might expand the types of services offered.
Closing the Mackay clinic wasn’t an easy decision for Huerta, who spent several weeks evaluating the plan as the coronavirus outbreak spread throughout the U.S. It was the best choice in a bad situation, he said.
“I don’t want people to look back and say we could have done more,” Huerta said.
The Mackay clinic is closed indefinitely, because there’s no way to know how long the coronavirus will be a threat.