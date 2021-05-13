About 1.1 million coronavirus vaccine doses have bee administered in Idaho. More than half a million Idahoans have received both shots.
But the Gem State, home to 1.8 million people, is still trailing the nation when it comes to vaccination rates.
Nearly 44 percent of Idahoans 16 and older have received at least one dose. Across the United States, 57 percent of all adults have received at least one dose. About 42 percent of all American adults are fully vaccinated. Vaccination rates are higher among Idaho’s seniors, who make up 16 percent of the state’s population and the vast majority of deaths from COVID-19. In Idaho, 73 percent of seniors have received at least one shot. Eighty-three percent of adults in the U.S. age 65 and up have received at least one shot.
Idaho’s lagging vaccination rates underscore the difficulty of the state reaching goals to have a vast majority of residents vaccinated later this year.
State officials have set a goal to have 80 percent of Idahoans age 65 and older be vaccinated by June. If reached, that would mark a key milestone in the state’s race to get at least 80 percent of residents vaccinated by September. Any adult can get vaccinated in Idaho. Older teenagers age 16 and 17 can receive the Pfizer shot. Expanding access to younger adults is seen as particularly critical in Idaho, which has the third-highest proportion of children in the country. About a quarter of Idahoans are under age 18, according to the census. Younger teenagers could start receiving COVID-19 vaccines soon.
“If we can start vaccinating 12- to 15-year-olds, it’d be fantastic because unlike before we had the (concerning coronavirus) variants where children weren’t playing a major role in the transmission of this diseases, with the variants they play a much more important (role). So getting kids vaccinated is a big step towards getting us to a more normal-like school year next year,” Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke’s Health System and member of Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s coronavirus task force, said on Boise State Public Radio.
Idaho now has more vaccine doses than people taking them. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has made available $9 million for medical providers to organize non-conventional vaccination sites, including mobile, walk-in or even door-to-door options. The strategies are hoped to address people both reluctant to get the vaccine and who have difficulty accessing vaccines.
Idaho has the fourth-highest rate of vaccine-hesitant residents in the United States, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services. Using data from early March, the federal agency estimated that 25 percent of Idahoans were hesitant to receive COVID-19 vaccines. About 12 percent of Idahoans reportedly said they would “definitely not” get a COVID-19 vaccine, the estimates suggested. Idaho had the sixth-highest rate of “strongly hesitant” residents.