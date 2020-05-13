Operations at the Lost Rivers Medical Center sites in Mackay and Arco should slowly return to normal in the next few week, CEO Brad Huerta said.
The Mackay Clinic will resume normal hours the first week of June. It’s now open on Thursdays for drive-up services. The Mackay Clinic was closed in March to reduce contact between clinic employees and the public amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“Everything we’re doing is based on science and the facts,” Huerta said. “We need to be careful.”
The same rules apply for the Arco campus. The hospital will return to normal hours of operation the first week of June and all non-essential hospital staff will return to work in the hospital beginning June 15.
Huerta said as Idaho tries to transition to what it was before the coronavirus pandemic, it is important to realize some things will be different. People will need to maintain physical distancing rules indefinitely, both out of necessity and courtesy, he said. To help with that, drive-up clinics in Arco and Mackay will continue to operate. Although some people think it is safe to physically interact with others, other people will likely feel unsafe about physical interactions for a long time.
“Over time, things will get less stressful, but right now we’re just trying to meet people’s comfort levels,” Huerta said.
Part of Lost River’s careful reopening was rescheduling the medical center’s first surgery, which Huerta said was particularly difficult for him. Huerta cut the ribbon on Lost River’s new surgical center last October. Since then it has sat empty. The medical center’s first surgery was scheduled for earlier this year, but the coronavirus pandemic put a clamp on elective surgeries, the only type Lost Rivers is equipped to perform.
The first surgery has been scheduled for May 27. Surgeons will begin doing consultations this week, Huerta said.