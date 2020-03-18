Mackay Elementary and the Mackay High School will shut their doors from March 23 to at least April 2 in response to the coronavirus outbreak in Idaho, according to a notice from Superintendent Susan Buescher.
"All activities are cancelled, and buildings will be closed unless by appointment," Buescher said in the notice. "Parents and students will have a scheduled block of time on Wednesday, March 25, to pick up materials, books, and Chromebooks."
Pick-up times are 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for students whose last names start with A through E, 10 a.m. from 11 a.m. for F through J, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. for K through N, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. for O through R and 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. for S through Z.
Starting Tuesday, March 24, district staff will begin a limited grab-and-go meal service.