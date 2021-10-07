Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
In-person classes resumed this week in the Mackay school district after a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the city prompted district officials to close schools last week.
Classes went remote last Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Administrators canceled classes Monday last week, Superintendent Susan Buescher said, so that they could create a plan before a special school board meeting was held Tuesday morning.
According to Eastern Idaho Public Health’s website, 25 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Mackay from Sept. 1-24. In that time frame, health officials tracked 51 cases in Custer County. Buescher said a couple of those cases were Mackay schools staff members.
Because so many students had to quarantine the last week of September, Buescher said she and Principal Stephanie Fullmer decided it would be simplest to have teachers educate remotely.
Despite the outbreak, Buescher said students returned to classes without added COVID-19 safety measures, such as a mask mandate. As of Monday, Oct. 4, when there were still at least two confirmed active cases in Mackay, Buescher said the students were required to wear masks on buses. However, that’s been part of the Mackay district’s COVID-19 response plan since before the recent outbreak.
“We know people want more masks, but no one is willing to vote for them,” Buescher said.
Buescher said she and other district personnel do their best to encourage safe behavior so schools can stay open, but it can be difficult. Even though it has been proven that masks are one of the most effective measures against the spread of COVID-19, Buescher said there isn’t much support for mandating them in the Mackay district. She’s been looking at how other Idaho school districts have implemented mask mandates and said the results have been discouraging.
“It seems like a good way to get a protest started,” Buescher said.